NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Vikings-Packers

The Minnesota Vikings square off against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North Week 17 NFL matchup.

Both of these squads were victorious in Week 16. The Vikings defeated the New York Giants with a last second field goal, while the Packers took down the Miami Dolphins in their matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Vikings-Packers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Vikings at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Packers -3 (Packers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Packers -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Vikings +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

These two offenses have been uber-efficient over the last month.

As I wrote last week, the Packers’ playmakers and offensive line are as healthy as they’ve been all season. And the Vikings are no slouch on offense, either. Minnesota is the best "Over" team in the league at 10-5 thanks mostly to a defense that has been shredded for six straight weeks.

Mac Jones (382 passing yards vs. MIN), Mike White (369), Jared Goff (330) and Daniel Jones (334) all did whatever they wanted against the Vikings ‘D’ and I can only imagine what Aaron Rodgers is about to do.

There’s an abundance of offensive skill and speed all over the field and Rodgers and Kirk Cousins give me no reason to think this will be a game based around field position. It’s much more likely to be a fireworks show with these two very overrated defenses.

Let’s root for points.

PICK: Over 48.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

