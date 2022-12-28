National Football League NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Bills-Bengals 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills (12-3) will play at the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) in a Monday Night Football showdown between two of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Cincinnati has won seven in a row and Buffalo is on a six-game win streak as both teams have clinched playoff berths.

The Bills lead the all-time series 17-15, with the teams splitting the past eight contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bills-Bengals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Can Joe Burrow catch Patrick Mahomes in NFL MVP race? Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini to discuss the Bengals and Chiefs.

Bills at Bengals (8:30 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Bills -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Bengals -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

The Bengals have quietly been the best team in the league the last seven weeks, going 7-0 in that stretch with wins over six teams that were/are in the playoff hunt (except Cleveland).

Last week’s win over New England — after grabbing a 22-0 lead — was fortuitous, given the Patriots had first and goal at the 5-yard line with less than two minutes to go before fumbling. Cincinnati had three turnovers to make it a game, and the Bengals special teams were awful with two missed extra points and a missed FG.

Buffalo hasn’t been impressive lately, narrowly beating Miami on a late field goal, and Josh Allen remains in a funk after throwing two bad interceptions against Chicago. The Bills are just 3-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last nine games, but they know this game is to retain home field in the playoffs and not have to go to Arrowhead for the third straight year.

The Bengals have covered a staggering 12 of 13, and they’re one point underdogs at home. But note that right tackle La'el Collins has been lost for the season due to an ACL injury, and his backup, Hakeem Adeniji struggled in the second half against the Patriots and faces Greg Rousseau (seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss).

The public is going to ride with the Bengals, but is this where the glorious run ends?

PICK: Bills (-1 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to win by more than 1 point

