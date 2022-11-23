NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Falcons-Commanders, pick
The Atlanta Falcons will head to the nation's capital to go head-to-head with the Washington Commanders in a Week 12 NFL matchup.
Both of these teams are coming off Week 11 wins. The Falcons are fresh off a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears, while the Commanders defeated the Houston Texans, 23-10.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Falcons-Commanders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):
Falcons at Commanders (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Commanders -4 (Commanders favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Falcons +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:
The Commanders are hosting the Falcons this weekend with an eye toward a playoff berth and I’m all aboard the Taylor Heinicke train. They are a better team with him at quarterback because they believe in him. That belief goes a long way.
The Washington offense ranks 21st in DVOA since Heinicke took over in Week 7, a jump from 28th under Wentz. The defense has been eighth-best in the league in these weeks without Wentz at quarterback.
The Falcons were a fun story starting the season 3-3 after a win against the 49ers. However, while the record (5-6) might not show it, the Falcons are on a big regression right now. Marcus Mariota has only thrown for more than 200 yards once since Week 3. This team is too one-dimensional to play on the road against Washington.
I’ll gladly take the Commanders playing good football right now.
PICK: Commanders (-4 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4 points