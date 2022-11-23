National Football League NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Falcons-Commanders, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Atlanta Falcons will head to the nation's capital to go head-to-head with the Washington Commanders in a Week 12 NFL matchup.

Both of these teams are coming off Week 11 wins. The Falcons are fresh off a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears, while the Commanders defeated the Houston Texans, 23-10.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Falcons-Commanders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ):

Falcons at Commanders (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Commanders -4 (Commanders favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Falcons +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Herd Hierarchy: Bucs return, 49ers climb up on Colin's Top 10 of Week 12 Colin Cowherd shares his Top 10 teams heading into Week 12.

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

The Commanders are hosting the Falcons this weekend with an eye toward a playoff berth and I’m all aboard the Taylor Heinicke train. They are a better team with him at quarterback because they believe in him. That belief goes a long way.

The Washington offense ranks 21st in DVOA since Heinicke took over in Week 7, a jump from 28th under Wentz. The defense has been eighth-best in the league in these weeks without Wentz at quarterback.

The Falcons were a fun story starting the season 3-3 after a win against the 49ers. However, while the record (5-6) might not show it, the Falcons are on a big regression right now. Marcus Mariota has only thrown for more than 200 yards once since Week 3. This team is too one-dimensional to play on the road against Washington.

I’ll gladly take the Commanders playing good football right now.

PICK: Commanders (-4 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4 points

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more