National Football League
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Falcons-Commanders, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Falcons-Commanders, pick

1 hour ago

The Atlanta Falcons will head to the nation's capital to go head-to-head with the Washington Commanders in a Week 12 NFL matchup. 

Both of these teams are coming off Week 11 wins. The Falcons are fresh off a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears, while the Commanders defeated the Houston Texans, 23-10. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Falcons-Commanders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Falcons at Commanders (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Commanders -4 (Commanders favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Falcons +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Washington Commanders
WAS

Herd Hierarchy: Bucs return, 49ers climb up on Colin's Top 10 of Week 12

Herd Hierarchy: Bucs return, 49ers climb up on Colin's Top 10 of Week 12
Colin Cowherd shares his Top 10 teams heading into Week 12.

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Commanders are hosting the Falcons this weekend with an eye toward a playoff berth and I’m all aboard the Taylor Heinicke train. They are a better team with him at quarterback because they believe in him. That belief goes a long way. 

The Washington offense ranks 21st in DVOA since Heinicke took over in Week 7, a jump from 28th under Wentz. The defense has been eighth-best in the league in these weeks without Wentz at quarterback. 

The Falcons were a fun story starting the season 3-3 after a win against the 49ers. However, while the record (5-6) might not show it, the Falcons are on a big regression right now. Marcus Mariota has only thrown for more than 200 yards once since Week 3. This team is too one-dimensional to play on the road against Washington. 

I’ll gladly take the Commanders playing good football right now. 

PICK: Commanders (-4 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4 points

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Bengals-Titans, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Bengals-Titans, pick

22 mins ago
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Bills-Lions, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Bills-Lions, pick

38 mins ago
FOX Bet Super 6: Chance to win a truck and $25,000 on Giants-Cowboys
National Football League

FOX Bet Super 6: Chance to win a truck and $25,000 on Giants-Cowboys

1 hour ago
What's next for Zach Wilson and the Jets?
National Football League

What's next for Zach Wilson and the Jets?

1 hour ago
Saquon Barkley faces career-defining moment in Dallas
Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley faces career-defining moment in Dallas

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes