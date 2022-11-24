National Football League
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Buccaneers-Browns, pick
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Buccaneers-Browns, pick

1 hour ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel north to play the Cleveland Browns for a Week 12 NFL matchup. 

The Buccaneers are coming off a bye, while the Browns lost to the Buffalo Bills, 31-23.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Buccaneers-Browns game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick.

Herd Hierarchy: Bucs return, 49ers climb up on Colin's Top 10 of Week 12
Colin Cowherd shares his Top 10 teams heading into Week 12, including the Tampa Bay Bucs returning to the list.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Browns +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I think the Bucs are about to get hot.

Their schedule is mostly a cakewalk the rest of the regular season, and they’ll probably be underdogs once [at San Francisco]. Tampa Bay’s defense is the healthiest it has been all year, and I trust that Todd Bowles can stop Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett from mounting an offensive assault.

The Browns are frisky, but they keep finding ways to lose games. They only have three wins this season – Jets, Steelers, Bengals – and I don’t think that number will increase against the Brady Bunch. Plus, the bye week should help the Bucs' once-mangled offensive line round into form.

Give me Tampa Bay by a touchdown.

PICK: Buccaneers (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points

