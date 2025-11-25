National Football League
NFL Odds: Thanksgiving Parlay, Week 13 Predictions, Picks
NFL Odds: Thanksgiving Parlay, Week 13 Predictions, Picks

Updated Nov. 25, 2025 10:32 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research is rolling out a special Thanksgiving parlay built around the four NFL games on the holiday slate, giving bettors a fun way to spice up their turkey-day viewing.

The lineup of games offers no shortage of angles — explosive offenses, rivalry tension and favorable matchup trends, creating a path for bettors to chase a long-shot return with real upside.

The parlay below blends against the spread (ATS picks), Over/Under totals and player props, each selected to match current form and data-driven expectations. It’s a strategic gamble for anyone ready to pair football insight with a bit of daring, knowing that if every leg falls into place, a modest wager can quickly become a headline-worthy payout.

The four legs below come out to a parlay with odds of +1470, meaning a $20 wager would have a total payout of $314.08. Odds were provided from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 25. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

LIONS -2.5 (-115) @ Packers

  • What to know: This is gonna be a good one. The Packers sit at second in the division (7-3-1) while the Lions are right behind them (7-4), making this a massive NFC North showdown. Green Bay got a 27-13 win back in Week 1, but the Lions have got it going as of late. Since Week 10, Detroit is averaging 29 points per game (PPG), with no player having more scrimmage yards (582) or TDs (6) than Jahmyr Gibbs in that span. The Lions have also won six of the last eight meetings against the Packers.

Chiefs @ Cowboys OVER 52.5 (-110)

  • What to know: This is another electric matchup taking place on Thursday. Patrick Mahomes just pulled off the fourth-largest comeback of his career (11 points) last week against the Colts, while Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to a 21-point comeback against the Eagles— the largest in franchise history. Both of these teams rank in the top 10 of the league in scoring, and both of these QBs rank in the top three in passing yards. There should be a lot of points scored in Jerry World.
 

Ja'Marr Chase Anytime TD (-120)

  • What to know: Even after missing last week due to suspension, Chase still ranks in the top five of the league in receptions (79), receiving yards (861) and targets (117)— the latter of which he ranks first in the league in. Joe Burrow is also back under center, which should be a huge boost for arguably the best receiver in the game. Since his rookie season in 2021, only Davante Adams (53) has more receiving scores than Chase (51). Fun fact— he's played the Ravens nine times in his career, and has nine receiving TDs in those games (including the playoffs).

AJ Brown Anytime TD (+140)

  • What to know: After all the talk about his usage, Brown not only scored last week vs the Cowboys— but was targeted 10 times. He finished the game with 8 receptions for 110 yards. The Bears have not been the greatest in pass coverage, having allowed 22 pass TDs this season— which is tied for the third-most of any team in the league.

