NFL odds: Quarterback Matt Ryan's next team, from Falcons to Steelers

24 mins ago

When the Atlanta Falcons drafted quarterback Matt Ryan third overall in 2008, they hoped he'd be the QB to win the franchise its first Super Bowl. Unfortunately, fourteen Lombardi-less seasons later, there's a possibility the Falcons might move on from the franchise quarterback.

If Atlanta decides to part ways with the veteran signal-caller, where could he land?

For that, we spoke to FOX Bet sports trader AJ Devine for hypothetical odds on Matty Ice's next potential destination. Odds always tell a story, so let's take a look at the list.

ODDS ON MATT RYAN'S NEXT TEAM

Atlanta Falcons: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
Retirement: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Denver Broncos: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Washington Commanders: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Pittsburgh Steelers: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

* Odds as of 3/2/2022

The Falcons finished the 2020-2021 season 7-10 straight up (SU). From a gambling perspective, they went 5-10-2 against the spread (ATS) which, at 29.4%, was tied with Jacksonville and Carolina for the worst cover percentage in the League.

Even with the less-than-stellar year from Ryan & Co., Devine thinks the quarterback will return to the A. 

"As you see from the above odds, I think the most likely scenario is that Matt Ryan is in Atlanta for another season,"Devine explained. "His big salary cap hit makes a trade unlikely, and reports suggest that Arthur Blank wants him to return to the Falcons. 

"If Matt was leaning towards retirement, we might have heard some rumors about that by this point in the offseason, but it is still possible."

Per FOX Sports research, Ryan is 110-109-3 ATS and 120-102 SU as a starter for his career in the regular season. When it comes to the playoffs, the QB is 3-7 ATS and 4-6 SU as a starter.

Ryan led the squad to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2016 season against the New England Patriots. The Falcons famously lost that game in overtime 34-28 after being up 28-3.

The NFL season is right around the corner, so his status will be one to keep an eye on. With the NFC South in flux right now after Tom Brady retiring, Ryan coming back may actually make the Falcons a sleeper team in the division. 

Will Matt Ryan return as Atlanta's starting QB for at least one more season, or do you think he will start a new chapter? Stay tuned and check back here for the latest.

