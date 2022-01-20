National Football League NFL odds: Tom Brady's dominance against the spread and more Rams-Bucs 53 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Whether it is the University of Michigan in college or the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. is a proven winner.

In fact, Brady is on the shortlist for best winners in the entire history of professional sports. However, as a savvy gambler, you are well aware that winning bowls and championship rings is not quite the same as holding a winning FOX Bet slip.



Sure, he is on a quest for his eighth Lombardi trophy, but how has he done against the spread (ATS) throughout his career? All the Pro Bowls are great, but does he get any awards from bettors? In other words, let's take a quick dive into the playoff trends of the G.O.A.T.

Tom Brady has played in 46 playoff games going 35-11 straight up (SU) and 25-20-1 ATS.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, they are laying 2.5 points.

The first question is, how has Brady historically performed with close lines? Per FOX Sports Research, Brady has gone 85-52-5 ATS when favored by seven or fewer points during the regular season.

Digging even deeper, TB12 is 47-26-2 when the spread ranges from -3 to +3. That translates to winning 60% and 62%, respectively, ATS during the regular season in these close games.

In the playoffs, Tom is 10-4-1 when the line is between -3 and +3. This converts to winning percentages of 50% and 67%, respectively.

This means, blindly betting Brady when the number falls within that range would make you a winner. If this trend continues, Los Angeles could be in for a long afternoon.

Given that this game is a place TB12 loves to play, home, these are important numbers to also take into consideration. When playing as a home favorite, Terrific Tom is 21-4 SU and 14-10-1 ATS in the playoffs. Again, if you blindly threw some money down on Brady in these spots, you'd win 84% SU and 56% ATS.

Furthermore, this is the 17th divisional round game of his career. Jumping into those numbers, Brady is 14-2 SU and 10-5-1 ATS in his first 16 divisional-round games. Not to sound like a broken record but, yet again, if you tailed Brady in those instances, you'd win 87% SU and 63% ATS.

Lastly, since 2008, TB12 has 17 playoff covers. The most of any player in the NFL.

One thing is certain when it comes to TB12 ATS: Clear eyes, full heart, betting on Tom Brady, can't lose.

Here are a few tidbits for Sunday's divisional-round showdown:

In their earlier matchup in Week 3 the Rams won 34-24, as the teams combined for 58 points, 9.5 more than the over/under for this game, 48.5. Over the season these teams combine to score 57.2 points per game.

Road dogs do well on Sundays in the Divisional Round . The Rams are 2-0 ATS as dogs this season.

The Rams are 7-2 on the road this season, while the Buccaneers are 7-1 at home.

Bruce Arians is 6-2 SU in the playoffs, Sean McVay is 5-3 SU.

