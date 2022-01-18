National Football League NFL odds: 3 divisional round betting trends to help you win your bets 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend is in the books! Every favorite except the Dallas Cowboys covered, the New England Patriots' Mac Jones proved why you should fade rookie quarterbacks, and betting the under proved yet again to be a profitable wager.

With the divisional round looming, let's dive into the best betting trends for the NFL playoffs' second week.

Per FOX Sports research, home teams playing on Saturday in divisional round games have a huge edge. On Saturdays over the last 11 seasons, home teams are 16-5-1 against the spread (ATS). Logically, this makes sense as road teams have shorter weeks compared to the well-rested home teams.

From a gambling perspective, the Tennessee Titans are in prime position to take advantage of this trend when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at home in Nashville. The Titans are laying three points to the Bengals, and with running back Derrick Henry's return imminent, this game can be as tasty as home-cooked Nashville hot chicken to a hungry gambler.

MVP front-runner Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers also look to play gracious hosts as they invite the injury-plagued San Francisco 49ers into Lambeau Field. Will the Packers be a good neighbor or will they cover? While you can't get in on the Rodgers Rate, you can share in the winnings if this trend continues.

We've taken a look at how home teams reign supreme on Saturday, but does this divisional round trend carry into Sunday?

Per our research, road teams are 21-8-1 ATS on Sundays since 2006.

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are coming off an impressive 34-11 win over Arizona and now head to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the away team on Sunday. Yes, the Rams are 2.5-point dogs, but according to the trend, dogs of this sort are not very well-trained and will tear up your home.

The other Sunday road team to keep your eyes on this week is the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen and the Bills routed the Patriots 47-17 during Wild Card Weekend, earning a date with the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

While they're 2-point dogs to K.C., there's a good chance the Bills keep their battle against the Chiefs close. If this trend holds true, you'll be singing "who let the dogs out" all the way to the bank.

From an over/under point of view, overs have been extremely profitable in this round the last 11 years. The research team notes that since 2010, the over has hit in 27 of 44 divisional playoff games — roughly 61%! With all these high-scoring offenses, taking the over has proven to be the money-making move.

