NFL odds: Picks, lines for every wild-card game

After an extended regular season, an expanded postseason begins this weekend with Super Wild Card Weekend. We have a ton of great games, so let's get to it!

Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for Super Wild Card Weekend — the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under for every game and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

UPCOMING GAMES

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Point spread: Bengals -5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Raiders +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I like Cincinnati in this spot. There's a reason this line feels bigger than most of you think it should be. And, I've always had a rule when it comes to gambling, when the line is bigger than I think it should be, take it. I would've looked at this and thought it would've been Bengals -2. So when it comes out 6.5, that tells you FOX Bet and the smart money have a reason."

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

"Joe Burrow is an electric playmaker when given the time, and even when given no time with his ability to escape pressure. But he has taken so many hits this season, and we saw him limp off the field at the end of Cincy's win over the Chiefs. The Bengals will need to rely on their run game at times, which they did in the first Raiders matchup."

PICK: Bengals (-5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 5 points

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -4 (Bills favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Bills -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Patriots +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"This is a division rival and the Patriots know the personnel. I think New England is going to win a lot of field position battles in this game, too. Four and a half points are a lot of points to give Bill Belichick in a playoff spot.

"I like New England +4.5 because they recently played and Buffalo put it on them. I also think the Bills are going to win but they are mistake-prone and give teams opportunities."

PICK: Patriots (+4 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -8.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Eagles +310 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"The Bucs do a good job of defending what Philadelphia does well, running the ball. So Tampa Bay should win this game. But, Jalen Hurts should be healthy and they are capable of making this game uncomfortable for the Bucs. Similar to what Washington did last year against Tampa Bay. The WFT's pass rush made it uncomfortable for Tom Brady in that game. "

PICK: Eagles (+8.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 8.5 points (or win outright)

San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); 49ers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I like San Francisco plus the points. They are a very physical team. Jimmy G. (Jimmy Garoppolo) as a starter is what, 32-14? They're healthy again and Deebo Samuel is a major matchup issue for everybody.

"Dallas was 6-0 against the NFC East, but 6-5 against everyone else. A lot of their wins this season were not over average quarterbacks and average teams."

PICK: 49ers (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -12.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -800 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Steelers +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I like the Chiefs here. If you look at Big Ben (Ben Roethlisberger), he's had like five or six games where he has been good and then the following week he struggles. He just doesn't have a lot left. If you look at how Pittsburgh attacks, it's a lot of underneath stuff. That is not what we saw during Big Ben's career, but that is just what he can do right now."

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre

"This feels like the Chiefs big. The Steelers can't keep up."

PICK: Chiefs (-12.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 12.5 points

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Rams -4 (Rams favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Rams -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Cardinals +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"Two things in this division you do. You take (Kyle) Shanahan over (Sean) McVay and McVay over (Kliff) Kingsbury. Every time I've watched them play, McVay is just a chess move ahead of Kingsbury.

"The Rams are a team that usually bounces back with a strong performance after a bad game. Their run game is strong now with Cam Akers and Sony Michel. I think we are going to see the best of the Rams moving forward and I think we are going to see the Rams in the NFC Championship Game."

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre

"This is the first game I bet. I took the Rams big. I just think McVay owns Kingsbury and down the stretch, this Arizona offense looked terrible without ‘Nuk’ Hopkins (DeAndre Hopkins)."

PICK: Rams (-4 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4 points

