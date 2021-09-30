National Football League
NFL odds: How to bet Lions vs. Bears NFL odds: How to bet Lions vs. Bears
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Lions vs. Bears

39 mins ago

The Chicago Bears might not know their starting quarterback in Week 4, yet they're still the favorites against the Detroit Lions.

In a game between two offenses still figuring things out, should you ride with the team that seemingly has the higher upside … or take the points?

Here are the NFL odds on Lions vs. Bears: the point spread, moneyline and total over/under, plus picks from our betting expert (with all odds via FOX Bet).

For more, head on over to our full NFL Odds: Week 4, and check out the all-new NFL Odds section for more analysis, betting-friendly schedules, clickable odds modules and much more.

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Bears -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17 total); Lions +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

So, about that Bears quarterback situation.

Chicago head coach Matt Nagy stated earlier this week that his depth chart is clear: Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, Nick Foles – in that order.

Yet a right thumb injury to Fields and a knee injury to Dalton have left the status of both in doubt as of Thursday evening, with Nagy acknowledging he won't be able to name a starter until he knows more about his quarterbacks' health. And that means that Foles starting Sunday is still on the table.

Given all that, we asked our colleagues at FOX Bet where they'd set the line depending on Chicago's starter.

"It’s an interesting QB situation," FOX Bet content integration specialist Jacob Blangsted-Barnor said. "How much can you take from Fields’ first start with no protection and a play caller who refuses to use him to his strengths? At this point, I’d probably give a short term slight edge to Dalton as best chance to win."

Still, Blangsted-Barnor said he'd have it as Bears -4 with Dalton, -3 with Fields and -2 with Foles.

FOX Bet trading desk specialist Ben Conroy had a slightly more specific take: "The reporting in the last few days is unclear whether Nagy has taken himself out of the play calling. If Nagy isn’t calling plays, then I would probably have Dalton and Fields both at -4, as presumably Dalton would be able to handle the change as an experienced QB and a known quantity. 

"Foles [is] the clear downgrade of the three to me, and I might even be closer to -1."

Amid all the uncertainty, let's turn to one of our betting experts to place our bets at FOX Bet.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "The Lions are 0-3, but consider their opponents: The Super Bowl-contending 49ers (had the ball late with a chance to tie), Super Bowl-contending Packers (led at halftime), and Super Bowl-contending Ravens (lost to Baltimore on an NFL-record 66-yard field goal). 

"The Lions aren't very good, but they play hard. 

"The Bears, on the other hand, are rotten to the core offensively, and now have to deal with a swollen hand to rookie QB Justin Fields. Chicago might not name a starting QB until later in the week, with Nick Foles possibly being in the mix. Whoever it is, he'll have to try to trust an OL that surrendered nine sacks to the Browns.

"Chicago had 47 yards on 42 plays, good for a 1.1 yards-per-play. The Bears' defense, featuring the trio of Robert Quinn, Khalil Mack, and Roquan Smith, won't let the Lions put up many points, so expect a low-scoring game. And in that case, you should take the points, especially at +3."

PICK: Lions (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Ready to place your bets? Sign up at FOX Bet right here!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, a weekly $25,000 contest across college football and, of course, the Sunday NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
NFL Week 4 Odds And Picks
National Football League

NFL Week 4 Odds And Picks

NFL Week 4 Odds And Picks
From picks to lines, find out everything you need to know about NFL odds to make your Week 4 wagers here!
16 mins ago
Geoff Schwartz's Week 4 NFL Bets
National Football League

Geoff Schwartz's Week 4 NFL Bets

Geoff Schwartz's Week 4 NFL Bets
Seahawks. Rams. Broncos. Expert Geoff Schwartz highlights his favorite NFL bets on the Week 4 slate, including Bucs-Pats.
1 hour ago
How To Bet Ravens-Broncos
National Football League

How To Bet Ravens-Broncos

How To Bet Ravens-Broncos
Here are the NFL odds, point spreads, lines, analysis and picks you need to place your bets on Ravens vs. Broncos.
2 hours ago
How To Bet Giants-Saints
National Football League

How To Bet Giants-Saints

How To Bet Giants-Saints
Here are the NFL odds, point spreads, lines, analysis and picks you need to place your bets on Giants vs. Saints.
2 hours ago
Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet
National Football League

Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet

Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet
In sports betting, any information that can give you an edge is valuable. Sammy P shares the tips he's getting with you.
4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes