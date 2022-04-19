National Football League NFL odds: Lines on Baker Mayfield's next team, from Panthers to Seahawks 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

From Progressive pitchman to ousted starter, the rise and fall of Baker Mayfield in Cleveland has football fans and gamblers asking one question…what is next for Baker?

One thing for certain, a future as the Browns' starting quarterback is not in the cards.

When the Houston Texans traded QB Deshaun Watson to Cleveland, Watson's arrival immediately impacted the Browns' Super Bowl futures while putting Mayfield's in limbo. And now, more than four weeks later, no NFL franchise has claimed the 2018 No. 1 overall pick as its QB1.

The bookmakers at FOX Bet had some thoughts, so let's look at the hypothetical odds on where Baker could land next.

ODDS ON BAKER MAYFIELD'S NEXT TEAM*



Panthers: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Seahawks: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Texans: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

*odds as of 4/19/2022

Baker was a no-show for the Browns' first day of offseason workouts, further confirming that Mayfield's era in Cleveland is over. The Panthers, however, could possibly use his services to jump-start a new chapter in Carolina. From Sam Darnold to Cam Newton, the franchise never found its fix at the quarterback position last season. Could Baker get cooking in Carolina and lead the Panthers to better than a 5-12 record next season?

Seattle is another squad searching for a starting quarterback. The organization traded Russell Wilson to Denver leaving a void at the position. Maybe Baker can recreate the magic the Browns had during their 11-5, 2020 season and help the Seahawks fly into the postseason once more.

The Texans round out the list with the longest odds at +600. Mayfield playing for his successor's former team ultimately presents the most ironic scenario. While undrafted third-year quarterback Kyle Allen signed as a free agent days after the Watson trade, the Texans are likely still in the hunt for a more proven starter as the team's No. 1 option.

With the NFL Draft around the corner, will the 2017 Heisman trophy winner know where he'll be playing next season before commissioner Roger Goodell announces the next class? For that, we turned to FOX Bet sports trader Daniel Montanari.

"Baker could be traded during the second day of the draft," Montanari explained. "The draft is less than two weeks away, so there is no rush for quarterback-needy teams to pull the trigger on the likes of Mayfield or a Jimmy G.

"So teams might wait to see if a QB that they like falls out of the first round before deciding."

And while Mayfield might not know his fate until draft day or even later, the oddsmaker said there is a possibility the Browns could move on from him before next week's big event.

"Another likely scenario is that the Browns get desperate to offload him prior to draft night, lower their price tag to around the fifth-round pick range and try and push through a deal."

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.