NFL odds: How to bet WFT vs. Panthers, point spread, more

The Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers game Sunday is a contest between teams that have suffered significant injuries this season.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the 3-6 Washington Football Team and the 5-5 Panthers – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Washington Football Team @ Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -3.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise WFT covers)

Moneyline: Panthers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); WFT +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, the No. 3 pick in 2018, has a fractured scapula and is reportedly expected to miss the rest of the season.

Carolina re-signed free agent Cam Newton, the team's No. 1 overall pick in 2011, on Nov. 11. Newton, the NFL's MVP in 2015, is expected to start against the WFT after scoring touchdowns on his first two plays last week in the 34-10 upset of the Arizona Cardinals.

WFT defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is out for the season. Young suffered a knee injury (reportedly a torn ACL) in the 29-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 14.

The loss of Young doesn't sway FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd. Young, the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, had just 1.5 sacks this season.

"I'll take Washington here," Cowherd said. "They have depth on the defensive line to overcome losing Chase Young for the season."

WFT suffered a major injury in the season opener when starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hurt his right hip. Fitzpatrick reportedly is unlikely to return this season.

Taylor Heinicke, the surprise star of last season's playoffs for the WFT, has been starting in Fitzpatrick's place.

Heinicke is 201-for-306 passing (65.7 percent) for 2,184 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey had 13 carries for 95 yards and 10 catches for 66 yards against the Cardinals. McCaffrey missed five consecutive games this season with a hamstring injury.

WFT leads the all-time series 9-7.

Team Trends

WFT is 2-7 against the spread (ATS) this season.

WFT has hit the over in the over/under four times in nine games this season.

WFT is 2-3 ATS and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 19 points.

The Panthers are 5-5 ATS.

The Panthers are 2-0 when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

The Panthers have hit the over three times in 10 games this season.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Carolina was a fun story catching Arizona off-guard. But now, since Cam Newton is a high-profile player, the Panthers will be overvalued a little bit. This is a fairly limited offense, and Newton still struggles at times with accuracy. He can add energy and juice, but this is a limited offense.

"Washington is a desperate team, and they have better personnel overall. I'm going to take Washington and the points."

Pick: Washington Football Team (+3.5 via FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

