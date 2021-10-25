National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Saints vs. Seahawks, point spread, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks will renew their rivalry Monday night, but it will be for the first time in more than 15 years without a future Hall of Fame quarterback taking snaps.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Monday's matchup between the Saints and Seahawks — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by 3 or more points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Saints -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Seahawks +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Saints and Seahawks were quarterbacked by Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, respectively, for the past several seasons.

The last time the Saints and Seahawks played without Brees and Wilson at quarterback was Sept. 9, 2004, a game that had Aaron Brooks and Matt Hasselbeck at QB. Monday's starters are expected to be Jameis Winston for the Saints and Geno Smith for the Seahawks.

Brees retired after the 2020 season and Wilson is sidelined with a ruptured tendon in his finger.

The teams are tied 8-8 in the all-time series, with New Orleans winning the previous two contests.

The most famous game between the teams was the NFC wild card playoff contest on Jan. 8, 2011 at Qwest Field (now Lumen Field) in Seattle. Marshawn Lynch of the Seahawks ran through nine tackles en route to a 67-yard touchdown run that became known as "Beast Quake" in Seattle's 41-36 win.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network registered a small tremor at Qwest Field from the crowd noise during Lynch's run.

Stats and Trends

The Saints are 3-9 against the spread (ATS) and 6-6 straight up (SU) in their past 12 Monday games.

The Seahawks are 5-2 ATS in their past seven games following a loss (2-1 ATS this season).

New Orleans is 1-4 ATS but 4-1 SU in it past five Monday games.

The Saints are 14-4 ATS (15-3 SU) in their past 18 regular season road games.

The Saints are 9-1 in their past 10 road games against the spread versus a team with a losing record.

The past 10 seasons, New Orleans is 28-6 in the October and has won 17 of its past 18 October games.

The Seahawks have allowed 336 yards or more in each of their seven games this season and more than 450 in five of those. They did not allow more than 420 yards in any of their final 11 games in 2020 and had given up 450 yards.

The Saints are 17-14 in games following a bye week.

Seattle has yet to compile more than 400 yards in a game this season. The Seahawks did that seven times last season.

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

Picks via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "The Seahawks would be wise to stack the box and force Jameis Winston to beat them. Seeing how high the rushing yards total is for Alvin Kamara (94.5), I'm going to fade the under narrative everyone has for this game and project a pass-heavy New Orleans attack in a close game. Checkdowns for sure, so I'd look at Kamara over 4.5 receptions as well."

PICK: Jameis Winston over 17.5 pass completions (via FOX Bet)

PICK: Alvin Kamara over 4.5 pass receptions (via FOX Bet)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.