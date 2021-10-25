National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Rams vs. Texans, point spread, more 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Houston Texans are hoping for a boost from the return of quarterback Tyrod Taylor, but will it be enough against Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams?

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Texans and Rams — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert's pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ HOUSTON TEXANS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -14.5 (Rams favored to win by 14.5 or more points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Rams -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Texans +650 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Houston has struggled at quarterback this season. Starter Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl player, has not played this season amid sexual-harassment allegations.

Taylor led the Texans to a 37-21 win over the Jaguars in the opener, but suffered a hamstring injury the following week and was placed on injured reserve. Taylor is expected to return to practice this week.

Houston has lost six in a row with Davis Mills at QB, having scored nine points or fewer in four of their past five games. But Taylor's return has caught the eye of FOX Sports' betting expert Colin Cowherd.

"I actually think Houston is one of the better bets on the board," Cowherd said. "Tyrod Taylor doesn't turn the ball over, and he has just enough wiggle to keep the defense honest."

The Rams lead the all-time series, 3-1, having won the past two games.

Stats and Trends

This is the second consecutive week the Rams have been favored by at least two touchdowns. They were 15.5 point favorites against the Lions but failed to cover the spread (28-19),

The Texans are the third-worst offense in the NFL, averaging 275.1 yards per game. They are second-to-last in points scored (97) and points per game (13.9). The Rams are fifth in PPG (29.6).

Los Angeles' record against the spread is 4-3 this season.

Since 2017, the Rams are 9-2 when favored by at least 10 points.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I do think you can move the ball against the Rams. Death by a thousand cuts, but go 6-yards, 8-yards, etc. The way to beat a great defense is usually patience. (Chicago's) Andy Dalton had a little bit of success in Week 1 if you just take little bits and pieces from them."

PICK: Texans +14.5 (via FOX Bet)

