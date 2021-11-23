National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Rams vs. Packers, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Matthew Stafford renews his rivalry with Aaron Rodgers, but this time in a different uniform.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the 7-3 Los Angeles Rams and 8-3 Green Bay Packers — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -0.5 (Rams favored to win, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Packers -110 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Rams -110 favorites to win (bet $10 to win19.09 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rodgers had a 12-4 record against Stafford when he was the quarterback for the Detroit Lions. Stafford was traded in the offseason to the Rams.

Both rank in the top 10 in NFL in passing yards this season.

Stafford is fourth, completing 245 of 362 passes for 3,014 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Rodgers is 10th, completing 219 of 328 passes for 2,571 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said he expects Rams coach Sean McVay to attack the banged-up Packers, especially because Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury.

"This is my game of the week," Cowherd said. "You know McVay off a bye is going to come out with a dozen scripted plays and they are going to jump onto a lead. Green Bay at times has been slow starting like they were against Minnesota (a 34-31 loss Nov. 21). And, Aaron Rodgers is not 100 percent."

The winner of this game takes the lead in the all-time series, which is tied 47-47-2.

Team Trends

The Rams have four wins against the spread (ATS) in 10 games this season.

The Rams have gone over in the over/under five times in 10 games this season.

The Rams are 4-4 ATS and 7-1 overall when Los Angeles scores more than 19.5 points.

The Packers are unbeaten against the spread and 4-0 overall at home this season.

The Packers have been favored by 1 point or more eight times this season and are 6-2 ATS in those games.

The Packers have hit the over in the over/under three times in 11 games this season.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I don't think people realize how beat up the Packers are. They are missing their top LB (Za'Darius Smith), their top corner (Jaire Alexander), their top running back (Aaron Jones). They also lost their center (Josh Myers) in the offseason, their tight end (Robert Tonyan) is out for the year. Their left tackle (David Bakhtiari) is hurt then the backup (Elgton Jenkins) got hurt. And, Mason Crosby the kicker is a real liability.

"So Green Bay is just bailing water here to stay afloat. I think this is a tough ask for them. A healthier Rams team, McVay off a bye who doesn't lose if they are up at the half. And Stafford knows this defense and knows the personnel. I'm interested in seeing the Rams' offense. I think we are going to see a lot of different looks this week with Odell (Beckham Jr.). Look for the Rams to catch Green Bay off guard with some of their new sets and plays for Beckham. The element of surprise will be huge here for the Rams in this game.

"I like Los Angeles."

PICK: Rams (-0.5 at FOX BET) to win

