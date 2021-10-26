National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Panthers vs. Falcons, point spread, more 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Atlanta Falcons look to continue their domination of the Carolina Panthers in a NFC South Division contest Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Panthers and Falcons — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert's pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

CAROLINA PANTHERS @ ATLANTA FALCONS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by 3 or more points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Panthers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

The Falcons lead the all-time series 33-19. Atlanta has won nine of the past 11 games against Carolina since Dec. 27, 2015.

FOX Sports betting expert Colin Cowherd likes Atlanta's chances of continuing its winning ways over the Panthers.

"Look out for not only Kyle Pitts, but remember, Arthur Smith took over the offense," Cowherd said. "QB Matt Ryan is a guy who takes about a half year to embrace a new offense.

"The Falcons have some real weapons. Calvin Ridley is terrific, and Pitts, obviously."

The Panthers benched starting quarterback Sam Darnold in Sunday's 25-3 loss to the Giants in favor of former XFL star P.J. Walker.

Darnold was 16-for-25 passing for 111 yards and one interception before being replaced. Walker was 3-for-14 passing for 33 yards. Each QB was sacked three times.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Darnold remains the Panthers' starter as Carolina is mired in a four-game losing streak after starting the season 3-0.

Carolina's slide started when star running back Christian McCaffrey missed his first full game of the season with a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve on October 16th and can return next week at the earliest.

The Falcons should get a boost from the return of starting right tackle Kaleb McGary. The first-round pick in 2019 missed the game against Miami but was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Stats and Trends

Carolina's longest win streak in the series is three games from December 2012 to December 2013.

Atlanta is on a two-game win streak.

Ryan has 678 passing yards and four touchdowns with one interception during Atlanta's two-game win streak. Pitts has 282 yards receiving in those two games.

Darnold has thrown five of his eight interceptions in the past three games.

Darnold has been sacked 21 times this season, tied for second-most in the NFL this season (Chicago's Justin Fields has been sacked 22 times).

Ryan has been sacked nine times.

For all of Carolina's struggles on offense, the Panthers have been good defensively. They are allowing an average of 307.4 yards per game, third-best in the NFL behind Buffalo (270.2) and Cleveland (295.6).

The Panthers allow an average of 197.1 yards per game passing, second-best in the NFL behind Buffalo (180.5).

Carolina has a turnover differential of minus-5, 28th in the league. Atlanta is minus-3 in turnover differential.

Both teams struggle in the takeaway department. Carolina has six (four interceptions, two fumble recoveries) and Atlanta has five (three interceptions, two fumble recoveries). The Colts and Cowboys lead the NFL with 16 takeaways.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I like Atlanta, the number is right. It's a clear sharp play on the Falcons here. Carolina's defense didn't quite play with the urgency they needed last weekend. It's because they are so discouraged by the offense. … This Atlanta team is one of those teams we can look at post-Thanksgiving and go, that's a tough out. I like the Falcons strongly here. One of my favorite top three bets of the week."

PICK: Falcons -3 (via FOX Bet)

