NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Jets-Packers, pick

The surging New York Jets (3-2) head west to battle the Green Bay Packers in a Week 6 matchup.

The Jets are coming off a Week 5 victory against the Miami Dolphins, while the Packers suffered a loss to the New York Giants in London. Can the Packers avoid being swept by New York in back-to-back weeks?

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Jets and Packers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Jets pull out win vs. Dolphins in Week 5, now 3-2 | THE CARTON SHOW Craig Carton's New York Jets move to 3-2 after defeating the Miami Dolphins.

Jets at Packers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Green Bay -7 (Packers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Green Bay -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); New York +250 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

What was a 9.5 point spread on the look ahead is down to 7 after a wacky week four in which the Jets hammered the Dolphins and the Packers blew a 17-3 lead to the Giants. But remember to largely ignore what you saw last week.

The Jets have the cornerbacks to play press coverage, and stack the box against the Packers run game. That being said, the QBs the Jets have faced this year: Lamar Jackson, Jacoby Brissett, Joe Burrow, Mitchell Trubisky/Kenny Pickett, and Skylar Thompson. They lost to the two good names on that list, albeit they had Joe Flacco under center.

Two teams went to London this season and returned home without a bye. Both of them looked lethargic defensively in the 2nd half - Minnesota let Justin Fields move the ball with ease and ditto the Saints and Geno Smith.

The Jets offense seems invigorated by starter Zach Wilson, and a bevy of offensive weapons allows them to balance the run and the pass, keeping defenses off balance. The Packers let the Patriots run all over them with a 3rd string QB under center (5.1 ypc, 167 yards), and the Giants did the same with Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones (4.0 ypc, 125 yards).

You never want to sell low on the Packers and buy high on the Jets, but if this moves off the seven, you’ll know it’s the big money professional side.

PICK: Over 46 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

