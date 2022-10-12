National Football League
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Jets-Packers, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Jets-Packers, pick

3 hours ago

The surging New York Jets (3-2) head west to battle the Green Bay Packers in a Week 6 matchup. 

The Jets are coming off a Week 5 victory against the Miami Dolphins, while the Packers suffered a loss to the New York Giants in London. Can the Packers avoid being swept by New York in back-to-back weeks?

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Jets and Packers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Jets pull out win vs. Dolphins in Week 5, now 3-2 | THE CARTON SHOW

Jets pull out win vs. Dolphins in Week 5, now 3-2 | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton's New York Jets move to 3-2 after defeating the Miami Dolphins.

RELATED: Week 6 lines, odds

Jets at Packers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Green Bay -7 (Packers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Green Bay -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); New York +250 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Green Bay Packers
GB

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

What was a 9.5 point spread on the look ahead is down to 7 after a wacky week four in which the Jets hammered the Dolphins and the Packers blew a 17-3 lead to the Giants. But remember to largely ignore what you saw last week. 

The Jets have the cornerbacks to play press coverage, and stack the box against the Packers run game. That being said, the QBs the Jets have faced this year: Lamar Jackson, Jacoby Brissett, Joe Burrow, Mitchell Trubisky/Kenny Pickett, and Skylar Thompson. They lost to the two good names on that list, albeit they had Joe Flacco under center. 

Two teams went to London this season and returned home without a bye. Both of them looked lethargic defensively in the 2nd half - Minnesota let Justin Fields move the ball with ease and ditto the Saints and Geno Smith

The Jets offense seems invigorated by starter Zach Wilson, and a bevy of offensive weapons allows them to balance the run and the pass, keeping defenses off balance. The Packers let the Patriots run all over them with a 3rd string QB under center (5.1 ypc, 167 yards), and the Giants did the same with Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones (4.0 ypc, 125 yards). 

You never want to sell low on the Packers and buy high on the Jets, but if this moves off the seven, you’ll know it’s the big money professional side.

PICK: Over 46 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 6: Mahomes a home underdog for first time, best betting trends
Gambling

NFL odds Week 6: Mahomes a home underdog for first time, best betting trends

26 mins ago
Are the Giants underutilizing Saquon Barkley as a pass catcher?
National Football League

Are the Giants underutilizing Saquon Barkley as a pass catcher?

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 6: Early lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 6: Early lines for every game

1 hour ago
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice, won't play vs. Vikings
National Football League

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice, won't play vs. Vikings

1 hour ago
Mike Tomlin takes blame for Steelers' woes, now he must have urgency
Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin takes blame for Steelers' woes, now he must have urgency

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes