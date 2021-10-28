National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Cowboys vs. Vikings, point spread, more 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Will last week's bye be enough time for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday?

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Cowboys and Vikings — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert picks (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

DALLAS COWBOYS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -1.5 (Cowboys favored to win by 1.5 or more points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Vikings +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Prescott hasn't been cleared to play after suffering a right calf strain during the celebration of the 35-29 overtime win over the Patriots on Oct. 17.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott looked solid in limited practice work Wednesday but the team has not made a decision on his status for the game against the Vikings. McCarthy said the plan is for Prescott to do more rehab and individual work Thursday.

Prescott was 35-for-51 passing for 445 yards, three touchdowns and an interception against the Patriots. One of his main targets was CeeDee Lamb, who had nine catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Prescott is one of two quarterbacks with multiple 400-yard passing games this season along with Tampa Bay's Tom Brady.

Dallas is perfect against the spread (ATS) this season, thanks to the Cowboys' high-powered offense. The Cowboys rank first in the NFL in yards per play (6.6) and scoring (34.2 points per game), and rank second in rushing (164.3 yards per game).

The Cowboys have scored 35 or more points in four consecutive games for the first time since 2014.

"The Cowboys (6-0 ATS) are eventually going to slip up against the spread," FOX Sports' betting analyst Sam Panayotovich said. "This betting line is interesting because bookmakers aren't usually in the business of giving away money. Why would they open Dallas at PK (pick 'em) or minus-1 when they know it will get written up to minus-2.5?"

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 17-15, having won three of the past four contests.

This will be the third consecutive season the teams play each other. Minnesota won in 2019, and Dallas won last season.

Stats and Trends

The Cowboys are 14-11 ATS when road favorites since 2015, with the under hitting in 16 of those games.

Both teams are coming off their bye week.

Minnesota has only two rushing touchdowns this season, the fewest in the NFL

The Vikings have 21 sacks this season, tied with NFL North rival Chicago for the NFL lead.

Five of the six games for the Vikings this season have been decided by seven points or fewer.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has 65 or more receiving yards in nine straight games (dating back to last season), the longest active streak in NFL.

Pick via FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich: "The Vikings' offense has been humming with four 400-yard performances this season, including a 571-yard outburst last Sunday at Carolina . They certainly have the personnel to test the Dallas defense and pull the small upset. Give me the Vikings."

PICK: Vikings +1.5 (via FOX Bet)

