NFL odds: How to bet Browns vs. Chargers, picks, point spread, more

The Cleveland Browns are known for playing in front of their fans who sit in the Dawg Pound at home games. But the Browns have been a better team recently away from home.

The Browns, who are 6-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past seven road games, travel across the country to take on the Chargers in Los Angeles. The Chargers are a 2.5 point favorite.

The Chargers hold a 17-9-1 edge in the series against the Browns. Cleveland is 0-6 in its past six games playing at the Chargers.

This is the first meeting between the teams since 2018 when the Chargers left Cleveland with a 38-14 victory, the team's seventh in the past nine games against the Browns. Cleveland is 2-7 in the past nine games between the clubs.

"I'll roll with the Brownies in this letdown spot for the Chargers," FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz said. "Los Angeles is coming off a massive win on Sunday night against the Raiders . L.A. is getting loved on while Cleveland is getting shrugged at after playing a blah win over the Vikings . "

The Browns' last victory in southern California was a 30-24 overtime decision on Oct. 20, 1992, when the Chargers were based in San Diego.

Dating back to the end of last season, the Chargers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, posting a 7-1 record in their past eight games (of course, the final four wins of the 2020 season came after a 2-9 stretch).

Look for the Browns to try and run the ball against Joey Bosa and the Chargers. Cleveland running backs Kareem Hunt (5.4) and Nick Chubb (5.2) both average more than 5 yards per carry.

The Chargers, under first-year coach Brandon Staley (former Rams defensive coordinator), have held all four opponents to their respective season-low point total.

Cleveland Browns @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than three or more points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Browns +115 to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz: "The Browns have the advantage in the trenches, and when I see that, I have to pounce. The Cleveland offensive line will roll over Los Angeles' poor run defense, making sure to keep Joey Bosa away from Baker Mayfield with a mixture of pocket movement and play-action pass attempts."

PICK: Browns +2.5 over Chargers (via Fox Bet)

