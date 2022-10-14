NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Broncos-Chargers, pick

National Football League
The Denver Broncos (2-3) look to get their offense going against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) in an AFC West Division contest on Monday Night Football.

The Broncos have scored 75 points this season, the second-lowest in the NFL, and have scored more than 17 points in a game only once. The Chargers are fifth in yards per game (390.4) and ninth in points (122), yet are only one game ahead of the Broncos, who lead the all-time series 70-54-1.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Monday's matchup between the Broncos and Chargers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Broncos at Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Chargers -4.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Broncos +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

Broncos Country, Let’s Ride! I will continue to fade Russell Wilson’s quarterback passing yards prop number. Fox Bet is giving me 241.5 yards, and I’ll gladly take the Under. 

Wilson was well under this number before overtime last weekend, putting him under 241 yards in four of the Broncos games. He’s completing only 59.4% of his passes, and he’s ranked 25th in expected points added for quarterback. Now Wilson is on the road and facing a Chargers defense that is far better at stopping the pass than the run. The Chargers are ranked 12th in DVOA for passing defense, and they are allowing 237.6 passing yards per game. 

The Broncos will use their rushing attack for yards and to avoid Wilson making mistakes. Also, Russ' hurt lat muscle, or whatever excuse they are using for his poor play, could slow him down even more. 

PICK: Russell Wilson Under 241.5 passing yards at FOX Bet

