Eagles eclipse Chiefs in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'

The stakes in the NFL are getting higher. After an exciting Week 5, many teams are establishing their dominance in the league, while others fall by the wayside. This has shaken up the rankings on Colin Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy."

Here is the updated list of top 10 teams in the league according Cowherd, with insights from FOX Bet .

10. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: unranked)

Overall record: 3-2 | Last week: Chargers won 30-28 vs. Cleveland Browns

Colin's thoughts: "It's a passing league, and they're second in the league in passing. They've got weapons, and believe it or not, even after losing Rashawn Slater, [Justin] Herbert is the least-sacked quarterback in the league — that tells you they got a Pro Bowl center and some depth on the offensive line. Listen, they're 3-2 … but I like the weapons, I love the quarterback, and they're protecting him, I got the Chargers at 10."

NFL championship odds: +2000

Up next: Broncos at Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, NFL+)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 7)

Overall record: 2-3 | Last week: Bengals lost 19-17 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "Most underrated defense in the league. They have no stars, but does everybody understand how good this defense is? It's allowing the lowest completion percentage in the league. … This is a great defense. Now the concern is, they have taken away the deep shots for Joe Burrow. They are literally defending him differently, so they are only averaging about 4.8 yards a play, which is bottom quarter of the league. That, they got to get right."

NFL championship odds: +3000

Up next: Bengals at Saints (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

8. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: unranked)

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Cowboys won 22-10 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Colin's thoughts: "It's mostly a defensive story. They've held all five of their opponents to a touchdown. Now some of this is, they've been playing less than dynamic offenses. But, if you can win with a backup, and if you watch that Rams game, they had that thing won seven minutes in. So they've scored in 13 consecutive quarters — and that's with a backup. No team in the league has done that, not even Kansas City."

NFL championship odds: +2000

Up next: Cowboys at Eagles (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

7. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 10)

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Vikings won 29-22 vs. Chicago Bears

Colin's thoughts: "I called it. I said all those close losses are gonna become close wins with an offensive coach. Minnesota's only loss came on the road in "Monday Night Football" to Philadelphia. Now, they're not great enough to blow people out, they're not that dynamic at quarterback. But Kirk Cousins leads the NFL with three game-winning drives. That was my whole rant this offseason: Kirk Cousins needs to feel supported. He's a very solid B-to-B+ quarterback when he feels supported. He didn't last year. I don't think this is a Super Bowl team, but it's a win-a-division, win-a-playoff-game team."

NFL championship odds: +2200

Up next: Vikings at Dolphins (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 4)

Overall record: 3-2 | Last week: Buccaneers won 21-15 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "OK, they were all beat up, and when they were injury-riddled, they lost to the Chiefs and the Packers. I'm OK with this team. They literally missed all their receivers in one game. This is the most pass-centric offense Brady has ever had. He has 141 completions, that's tied for the most in the NFL. He's a 45-year-old quarterback, that's not the way it's supposed to work. And they lead the NFL in sack differential. So Tom gets protected, and they get after your quarterback. I got the experience, I got the defensive personnel, I got Brady and playmakers, I put them at six, they could be low."

NFL championship odds: +900

Up next: Buccaneers at Steelers (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

5. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 6)

Overall record: 3-2 | Last week: Ravens won 19-17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "I love Baltimore. Listen, they've led by double-digits, 10-plus points in all five of their games. Their defense leads the NFL in takeaways, and Lamar's got 10 passing touchdowns from the middle of the pocket. … It is weird that they're not a great home team … but here's a new rule on the show. Prime-time game, pick Harbaugh. John Harbaugh has got to be the most underrated coach of my lifetime. The bigger the game, the better the Ravens play."

NFL championship odds: +1400

Up next: Ravens at Giants (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

4. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 5)

Overall record: 3-2 | Last week: 49ers won 37-15 vs. Carolina Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "Man, I love the Niners, too bad half the team is hurt. This team, first of all, has the fewest yards per play allowed in the NFL. Nobody gives you less per play than the Niners. They lead the NFL in sacks and sack differential. They have the No. 1 scoring defense. This, without multiple starters. They have been ravaged by injuries, and they lost another four this week. This team is loaded, and [Jimmy] Garoppolo doesn't make mistakes. If this team gets healthy, I'll call it right now: They're the first or second-best team in the league. They're not close to healthy right now, and they're still winning games convincingly. That is a roster."

Up next: 49ers at Falcons (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

3. Buffalo Bills (1)

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Bills won 38-3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "OK, listen, we all like the Bills – twenty of their last 22 wins are blowouts. My concern is, why don't they win close? Because they don't have a consistent run game. They don't get those tiny yards. They are too dependent on Josh Allen. If you gotta be dependent on someone in the league, make it Josh Allen or [Patrick] Mahomes. That part I like. But they only win one way: blowout. You're not gonna blow out Kansas City, you're not gonna blow out Baltimore, you're gonna be in close games. They have got to figure out a way to consistently run the ball when it's not in the hands of Josh Allen."

NFL championship odds: +350

Up next: Bills at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 1)

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Chiefs won 30-29 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "They're like the opposite of the Niners. Most of their talent is on offense, but they are situationally brilliant. Playmakers on offense, smartest offensive coach, best quarterback, there's not a lot I don't like. They lead the NFL in first downs, they had almost 30 last night. Here's the thing about them: They just move the chains. Nobody in the league plays better from behind. That is a huge quality in the NFL, they're a great team from behind."

NFL championship odds: +650

Up next: Bills at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

1. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 2)

Overall record: 5-0 | Last week: Eagles won 20-17 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Colin's thoughts: "I don't think they're a Super Bowl team, but Philadelphia's stats — fewest giveaways, lead the NFL in big plays with 44. They have the most takeaways and fewest giveaways, so they play great defense. They protect the quarterback. They lead the NFL in turnover differential and are the only team not to have trailed in the second half. I don't know if they're peaking early, but the data tells you right now that they make no mistakes, they force you into them, they dominate time of possession. Some of this is front office, some is Jalen Hurts, it's just impressive, that's all I know."

NFL championship odds: +650

Up next: Cowboys at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

