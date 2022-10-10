National Football League NFL odds Week 6: How to bet 49ers-Falcons, pick 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers (3-2) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) in a Week 6 matchup.

The 49ers are coming off a dominating 37-15 win against the Carolina Panthers, while the Falcons suffered a 21-15 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will the 49ers get their fourth win or can the Falcons get back to .500?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Niners-Falcons game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ):

49ers at Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Falcons +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined



Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Atlanta Falcons are 2-3 on the season but have covered all five football games they’ve played. They are a feisty bunch, and they seem to pick up steam as the game grows longer. They’ve been able to claw back into football games with their diverse rushing attack that ranked second heading into last weekend.

Like most teams whose primary method of offense is running the ball, it takes some game minutes to get comfortable getting into a rhythm with the ground attack. The Falcons have another opportunity this weekend to keep a game close with a larger point spread.

The 49ers easily dispatched the Panthers on Sunday, but that win came at a cost. Their best cornerback, Jimmie Ward, will miss time with a wrist injury and their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa, left the game with a groin injury. The 49ers were already without Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw in Carolina. Without three starting defensive linemen, the Falcons' offense will control the line of scrimmage.

The 49ers' offense should move the ball well enough against this Falcons defense. However, I do like the matchup of Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett against any of the Niners interior linemen. He’s good enough to make things very difficult for Jimmy G.

I do not think the Falcons will win the game, but I’ll take them to cover the 5.5 points

PICK: Falcons (+5.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 5.5 points (or win outright)

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more