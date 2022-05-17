National Football League NFL odds: Drew Brees back to Saints? Oddsmakers weigh in on next move 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If the NFL offseason has taught gamblers anything, it's that there's never too farfetched a bet to make on where a player might land next.

From Tyreek Hill leaving the Chiefs for the Dolphins to Tom Brady retiring and then unretiring to return for his third act, almost anything seems possible in this unpredictable league.

With all this in mind, fans and bettors might need to turn their attention to Drew Brees. The Super Bowl champion, whose career as the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback likely cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer, hung up his cleats after the 2020 season and headed to the NBC broadcast booth.

There are recent rumblings, however, that Drew might be drawing up a different play for his next career move.

While this response by the two-time Offensive Player of the Year is cheeky, it left bettors wondering, what is next for Brees?

So we reached out to FOX Bet for some hypothetical odds on where the former Saints' signal-caller might end up during the 2022 NFL season.

ODDS ON DREW BREES' NEXT MOVE



Stays retired: -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

Seahawks: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Saints: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Panthers: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Falcons: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Texans: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Looking at the hypothetical odds, FOX Bet isn't sold on Brees pulling a Brady.

"We don’t think a 43-year-old — apart from Tom Brady — is a feasible option for any team, not even the Saints," FOX Bet sports trader Daniel Montanari noted. "New Orleans has finally been able to create cap flexibility after moving on from Brees' contract, and we don't see them bringing him back into the fold — especially with Jameis Winston penciled in as the starter, and Andy Dalton there, along with position-less gadget man Taysom Hill."

It's clear that oddsmakers don't see a path forward for Brees to return to his old stomping grounds, but seeing Seattle and Houston show up on this hypothetical oddsboard makes sense. With Russell Wilson being traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos and Deshaun Watson ditching the Texans for the Browns, both those franchises are now without superstar signal-callers.

The Panthers and the Falcons, however, are the two squads that Montanari thought were worth mentioning.

"If Brees is interested in joining a team to mentor a rookie QB, the Falcons or Panthers would make the most sense."

But with the odds for Drew staying retired sitting at -2000, the quarterback coming back out of retirement seems highly unlikely. Remember, though, this NFL postseason has taught us to never say never!



So what's your prediction? Do you believe Brees will be back in the booth next season or do you think he suits up once more for an NFL squad? Stay tuned as the tides continue to turn in this crazy offseason!

