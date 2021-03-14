Drew Brees New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees officially retires from the NFL 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

At the end of the 2020 season, there were rumors that Drew Brees would retire from the NFL.

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints legend made it official, announcing his retirement via an Instagram video featuring his four children.

Brees spent the first five years of his career in San Diego before making his way to New Orleans in 2006, the year after Hurricane Katrina devastated the area.

His arrival immediately paid dividends for the Saints, as Brees led New Orleans to a 10-6 record and their first playoff berth since 2000.

Although the Saints missed the postseason the following two seasons, accumulating a 15-17 regular-season record in the process, New Orleans reached its highest point in 2009, finishing 13-3 in the regular season before making the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

The Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV, and Brees was named Super Bowl MVP.

Brees led the Saints to the playoffs nine times in his career with the franchise, breaking a host of NFL records in the process.

After Brees made his announcement, the reaction via social media began to flood in, including from the GOAT himself ...

... the Saints' team account ...

... and a few division rivals.

New Orleans coach Sean Payton released a statement thanking Brees for his commitment to the community and the franchise.

The rest of the sports world and beyond offered more praise and thanks for Brees on Twitter:

