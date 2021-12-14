National Football League NFL odds: Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons' odds to win DPOY on the move 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Love them or loathe them, the Dallas Cowboys continually find new ways to keep their brand at the forefront of all football conversations. Whether it's Dak Prescott's MVP-worthy stats or the team's running back saga, there's always something interesting happening in Jerry's World.

Now, there's another storyline brewing in the Big D, and the main character is a player not named Dak or Zeke. It's Micah Parsons, the first-year linebacker out of Penn State, and he's wreaking havoc on opposing teams.

Micah "Monster Season" Parsons is having himself one heck of a rookie year, and it's giving football fans and oddsmakers something else to talk about.

The chatter now is about the awards that he's about to rack up at the end of the NFL season.

Parsons is now the odds-on favorite to take home the esteemed Rookie of the Year (ROY) award at the end of the season. Chosen 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons' odds to win the award now sit at -2500 at FOX Bet. Give Parsons his flowers right now because the odds indicate the award is his to lose — barring injury. Betting $10 right now on Parsons to win ROY would win you a total of $10.40 at FOX Bet.

There's not a lot of value wagering on Parsons to win ROY, but this recent play has catapulted his name into the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) conversation. The odds get a little sweeter when it comes to "Monster Season" winning that award.

The Cowboys' defensive phenom's odds to win DPOY are currently +275 at FOX Bet. Betting $10 on Parsons to walk away with that award would win you $37.50 total if he were to pull it off.

And what Micah has done this year in Dallas is really nothing short of extraordinary. In his first season in the League, he has racked up 12 quarterback sacks, 75 tackles and 17 tackles for loss. He was also named Defensive Player of the Month in November.

All of this defensive dominance and there are still three more regular-season games left on the schedule.

For comparison's sake, when Khalil Mack won DPOY as a member of the then-Oakland Raiders in 2016, he had 11 sacks, 73 tackles and 14 tackles for losses. And, that was over 16 regular season games.

When it comes to snagging the Rookie of the Year award, Parsons is in a league of his own. The player with the next best odds is the Washington Football Team's Jamin Davis, all the way at +6000.

But when it comes to DPOY, Parsons is a rookie among veteran giants. Myles Garrett (+200), T.J. Watt (+400) and Aaron Donald (+800) lead the way atop the odds in that category.

These players' greatness cannot be overstated: Garrett's 15 sacks are tied for second in the NFL, Watt's 16 sacks rank first and Donald's are tied for 10th.

According to FOX Bet research, the only rookie ever to win DPOY was Lawrence Taylor and that was in 1981. Based on that — despite his breakout season — Parsons can probably clear out space for just one new trophy in his case.

So does the Dallas star rookie have a realistic shot at winning both the ROY and DPOY? For that, we turned to FOX Bet content integration specialist Jacob Blangsted-Barnor for more insight.

"Parsons has had an unreal season, but I personally would be surprised if he won DPOY," the oddsmaker said. "For a rookie to win it, you really need there not to be any great seasons from other defensive stars.

"Unfortunately for Parsons, TJ Watt, Myles Garrett and Nick Bosa all are having great seasons, so I feel like the NFL will take the opportunity to reward different players for DROY and DPOY.​"

Parsons gets three more weeks of regular season football in games against New York, the Washington Football Team and the Arizona Cardinals to stake his claim on postseason hardware.

Are you betting on Micah to win both the DPOY and DROY honors?

