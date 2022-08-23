National Football League NFL odds: Coach of the Year lines, best bet 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As an NFL quarterback goes, so does his team. But when it comes to gambling on football, it's critical to also remember the importance of the head coach.

Head coaches like the Steelers' Mike Tomlin are known for winning Super Bowls and for having absurd records against the spread. Another Super Bowl mainstay is coaching G.O.A.T. Bill Belichick who has an incredible 66.9% straight-up win record over his career. When you look at the guys at the helm with all their guts and glory, it's easy to see it's their influence that heavily shapes a team's culture and success.

At the end of the football year, the league awards the coveted Coach of the Year (COY) award, which rewards a leader for having that positive impact on his organization and getting his squad to a winning record. Bettors can also get in on the fun, by wagering on which leader will win the award by throwing some bucks down on COY futures.

So who will succeed reigning COY Mike Vrabel in earning the distinction this upcoming season? Will Dan Campbell — Lions HC and "Hard Knocks" star — walk away with the trophy? Perhaps the Giants' Brian Daboll will prove that he was the missing piece in New York's puzzling absence from the postseason all this time. Seattle's Pete Carroll is the longest shot to win the award at +6600, but if bettors believe he can lead the Seahawks back to relevance after trading Russell Wilson to Denver, then the coach could be worth a wager.

Let's dive into the top 25 Coach of the Year odds, with all lines via FOX Bet.

TOP 25 NFL COACH OF THE YEAR ODDS*

Brandon Staley: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Sean McDermott: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Brian Daboll: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Nathaniel Hackett: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Kevin O'Connell: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Dan Campbell: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Mike McDaniel: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Nick Sirianni: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Kyle Shanahan: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Josh McDaniels: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Doug Pederson: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Sean McVay: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Frank Reich: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Matt LaFleur: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Todd Bowles: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kevin Stefanski: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

John Harbaugh: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Dennis Allen: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Zac Taylor: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Mike Vrabel: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bill Belichick: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Robert Saleh: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Mike Tomlin: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Andy Reid: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)



*odds as of 8/23/2022

Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Brandon Staley is the current Coach of the Year favorite (+1400). In his first season with LAC in 2021, he led the team to a 9-8 straight-up record. While many bettors who backed the Bolts to make a playoff run last year were disappointed by Staley's 11th hour play-calling, he has been applauded for propelling quarterback Justin Herbert's development.

The Chargers are a trendy Super Bowl pick this year. If they make the playoffs and Herbert has an MVP-caliber season, Staley will likely get much of the praise.

RELATED: Wait to bet on Tom Brady and the Bucs

Another candidate backers might contemplate throwing some cash at is Buccaneers' Todd Bowles. After Bruce Arians' departure, 2022 will be the first season that Bowles leads Tampa Bay as HC. Since Bowles is coaching a team that has Tom Brady as QB1 and is the head of arguably the best team in an average NFC South, he could have a leg up on the competition.

However, one of Brady's top targets Rob Gronowski has retired, and the adjustment of moving from defensive coordinator to head coach will likely present its own set of challenges. If the coach can overcome those obstacles and lead the Bucs back to a Super Bowl, Bowles at +2500 could be worth a sprinkle.

Higher up than Bowles on the oddsboard is San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan at +1800. Can the head coach bounce back from losing the NFC Championship to the Rams last season and the Garoppolo-Lance quarterback limbo? If Shanahan's team can make a deep run, is the award his to lose?

We turned to FOX Sports NFL writer Eric Williams for his insights, also known as his best bet to win the award.

"It’s hard to predict what adversity teams will have to overcome during the regular season," Williams explained. "However, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan faces the daunting task of transitioning from a veteran who led the Niners to Super Bowl LIV and the NFC Championship game last season, to a young quarterback who has not played a lot of football in Trey Lance.

"With the Niners moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo, I like San Francisco’s chances of sneaking up on teams in the tough NFC West, propelling Shanahan into the Coach of the Year conversation.

"If he can get to the Super Bowl again with an inexperienced quarterback, Shanahan should be a front-runner for this award."

PICK: Kyle Shanahan (+1800 at FOX Bet) to win Coach of the Year

Are you betting on Shanahan to walk away with the award? Or is another coach getting your attention? Head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.