NFL odds: Will Cardinals on Hard Knocks impact team's Super Bowl futures?

2 hours ago

Gamblers have glued their eyes to Kyler Murray's offseason moves as they've hedged bets on where he might play next. But if the quarterback stays with the Arizona Cardinals, he can add television star to his resume.

The Cardinals will be the next NFL team to be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, the in-season edition. 

Inevitably, Murray's contract negotiations and the franchise's disappointing 2021 might be topics of conversation as the team's Hard Knocks season looms. However, bettors' water cooler convos are likely focused on whether AZ being on TV will impact the team's Super Bowl and division odds. 

Let's take a look at how the Colts did last year as the Hard Knocks featured team and at Arizona's odds from a betting perspective.

The Cardinals succeed the Colts as the show's featured in-season team. According to FOX Sports Research, Indianapolis finished the year 10-7 against the spread (ATS) and 9-8 straight up (SU) while appearing in the series during the season. While the Colts missed the playoffs, their ATS backers did see some profits.

Now, let's talk profits when it comes to the Cards. Currently, at FOX Bet, the Cardinals' Super Bowl title odds are listed at +2500. Throw $10 at their Super Bowl futures now and pocket $260 total if they win the Big Game. Their odds to win the NFC West are third-best at +333, so a $10 bet now would win you $43.30 if they win they division.

But will being under the Hard Knocks' lights, cameras and Hollywood action impact how bookmakers set Arizona's lines this season?

We talked to FOX Bet commercial manager Jacob Blangsted-Barnor for some insight.

"We don’t really take it into account when setting lines," Blangsted-Barnor explained. "Back in the day, there was a narrative that it was a distraction and that the Hard Knocks teams often underperformed. 

"Nowadays, teams have cameras everywhere and every team has their own content they are filming all the time. The players are used to it, and I don’t think it makes much of a difference."

Speaking of cameras, another oddsmaker noted that the constant filming might be a pathway to one small caveat in impacting futures.

"If something new is revealed on a certain episode that we wouldn’t have known otherwise, that could prompt an adjustment," FOX Bet sports trader AJ Devine added.

So while the players and coaching staff in Arizona might be ready for their close-ups, barring any major breaking news that HBO's cameras capture, Arizona's odds won't change based on their participation in the docuseries.

Will coach Kliff Kingsbury's squad do better than the Colts ATS during its Hard Knocks year? Can the Cards eclipse their 9.5 win total at FOX Bet, fare better than their predecessors and rack up more W's?

Here's one thing we know for certain — Hard Knocks or not — the Cardinals' records will need to improve before gamblers can trust that wagering on Arizona is a winning proposition. When Murray starts, the team has gone 24-22 ATS and 22-23-1 SU in the regular season.

If you're ready to wager that Arizona can bring the heat on HBO and on the field, head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action!

