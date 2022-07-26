NFL - Buccaneers vs. Titans - 8/20/2022 NFL odds: Super Bowl bettors avoid these teams 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the sports gambling world by advancing to Super Bowl LVI in February.

Will another surprise team pull off the shocker of all shockers by winning Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona?

According to profootballreference.com, the Bengals were +150000 to win Super Bowl LVI prior to the season, which was tied for the third-worst odds. Coming off a 4-11-1 season in 2020, Cincinnati was +10000 at FOX Bet, the fourth-worst odds entering the 2021 campaign.

Is there a team with long Super Bowl odds this season that catches your eye?

Here are the nine teams with odds of +10000 or longer to win the Super Bowl at FOX Bet (with 2021 record in parenthesis)*

New York Giants (4-13): +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Detroit Lions (3-13-1): +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Seattle Seahawks (7-10): +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

New York Jets (4-13): +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Chicago Bears (6-11): +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Carolina Panthers (5-12): +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14): +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Atlanta Falcons (7-10): +2000 (bet $10 to win $2.010 total)

Houston Texans (4-13): +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

* = as of 7/26/2022

Senior sports trader Dylan Brossman said FOX Bet has received Super Bowl futures wagers on all teams, but the Bears have received the least amount of money followed by the Seahawks, Falcons and Giants.

"At this point, we are not seeing any unusually large bets on any of these teams, but we have laid a handful of $50 wagers that would pay out $5K at 100-1," Brossman said.

Just because a team has a bad straight-up (SU) record doesn't mean you can't make a profit. FOX Sports research revealed the best team to bet on against the spread (ATS) last season of those nine teams was the Lions, who went 11-6 ATS.

Meyer said a majority of the money bet on the Falcons and Bears over/under (O/U) on win totals is on the under.

"Not only have the Bears received the most under money among every NFL win total at Caesars Sportsbook, it’s by a rather large margin," Meyer wrote. "Chicago’s under has nabbed 67% more money than the next-closest under, the Falcons (O/U 5). Besides the Falcons, the Bears have collected at least twice as much under money as any other team."

OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS

Chicago Bears 6.5 wins

Over +125: (bet $10 to win #22.50 total)

Under -149: (bet $10 to win $16.71 total)

Atlanta Falcons 5 wins

Over +100: (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under -125: (bet $10 to win $18 total)

