Indianapolis Colts NFL investigating Indianapolis Colts player for possible gambling violation Published Jun. 9, 2023 1:45 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers Sr. did not practice with the team during at least part of offseason training activities (OTAs) this week while an investigation for potentially violating the NFL's sports gambling policy gets underway, per multiple reports.

It’s also unclear when — or if — he’ll return.

The Colts said Monday that they are aware the league has opened a gambling investigation into one of the team’s players but would not discuss any additional details.

The confirmation came shortly after reports of a possible infraction of the league’s gambling policies first surfaced. Approximately 100 bets were placed on the account over an undisclosed amount of time, including on Colts games, per ESPN. A considerable amount of bets were placed from inside the team's facility, per the report.

Neither the Colts nor the league have publicly identified Rodgers as the target of the investigation though Rodgers posted a statement on Twitter saying he made an "error in judgment" — hours after media reports linked him to the investigation.

"Like I said, it’s an ongoing investigation," first-year head coach Shane Steichen said when asked whether Rodgers will continue to sit out until there’s a ruling. "I think anytime something like this comes up, you’ve got to push it aside and move on. The players have done good so far."

Rodgers, 25, was a sixth-round draft pick out of UMass in 2020. He was entering the final year of his $3.4 million rookie contract and was expected to compete for a starting job after Indy traded Stephon Gilmore to Dallas during the offseason.

Rodgers started nine times in 15 games last season and had 34 tackles. His best season came in 2021 when he had 49 tackles, three interceptions and seven passes defensed — all career bests. He has generally been regarded as the Colts' fastest player.

While it’s unknown whether additional Colts players may come under scrutiny, the NFL sent a team to Indianapolis this week to reiterate the league’s gambling policy. Steichen said the meeting was part of an annual visit that was arranged before details of the investigation went public.

The NFL suspended five players in April, four from the Detroit Lions, for gambling infractions. The Lions released three of those players — receivers Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill and safety C.J. Moore . Cephus and Moore were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games, while Berryhill and receiver Jameson Williams each drew six-game suspensions for gambling on non-NFL games.

Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, later said that he was unaware of the league's gambling policy that he violated.

Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney also was given an indefinite suspension in April for betting on NFL games and in 2022, the NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley for the entire season for the same infraction. Ridley was reinstated in March and is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

