NFL Injury Report Week 11: 49ers QB Brock Purdy, WR Ricky Pearsall Returning

Week 11 of the NFL season is underway, and there are some key players dealing with injuries, and others set to return.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will re-join the lineup after missing the past six games. On the flip side, Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. will be out against the Niners.

Other offensive weapons like Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta will be absent this week.

See who's in and who's out in Week 11:

QB Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

Practice schedule: DNP-Full-Full

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Jackson will be active for the Ravens' matchup against the Browns. He missed Wednesday's practice with knee soreness but practiced without limitation Thursday and Friday, confirming his status for Sunday.

QB Brock Purdy (49ers)

Practice schedule: LP-Full-Full

Injury: Toe

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Purdy will be active for the 49ers' tilt game against the Cardinals. It's his first start since Week 4 when he re-aggravated a toe injury that he originally suffered in Week 1. In two starts this season, Purdy has thrown for 586 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. In his absence, backup QB Mac Jones went 5-3 to keep the 49ers in the playoff picture. With Purdy back in the lineup, San Francisco will look to gain some momentum in the playoff picture.

WR Drake London (Falcons)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-LP

Injury: Illness/Back

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

London will carry a questionable tag into the Falcons' game against the Panthers. He has played through various injuries for a few weeks now, although they haven't hampered his production. This week, it's an illness and a back injury that are ailing London.

WR Rome Odunze (Bears)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-Full

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Odunze will be active for the Bears' game against the Vikings. It has become a weekly occurrence that the sophomore receiver misses Wednesday's practice. It hasn't hurt his production, though, as he leads the team in receptions (37), yards (559) and touchdowns (six).

WR DJ Moore (Bears)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-Full

Injury: Shoulder

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Moore will be active for the Bears this weekend. He has taken a backseat to Odunze this season, averaging just 3.3 receptions and 44.7 yards per game.

RB Aaron Jones (Vikings)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-Full

Injury: Shoulder/Toe

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Jones, who has battled through multiple injuries this season, will play against the Bears. He previously missed four games because of a shoulder injury but returned in Week 8. After returning, he sustained a minor injury to his toe. However, it seems that the second ailment won't cause him to miss any time. Jones ran for his first touchdown of the season in Week 10 and will look to build on that momentum in Chicago.

WR Brian Thomas Jr. (Jaguars)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Thomas will carry a questionable tag into the Jaguars' game against the Chargers. He missed last week because of a high-ankle sprain injury he sustained in Week 9. If he's unable to return, WRs Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers, who was acquired on trade deadline day and debuted for Jacksonville last week, will see more opportunities.

WR Quentin Johnston (Chargers)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-Full

Injury: Shin

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Johnston will carry a questionable tag into Week 11 despite being listed as a full participant in Friday's practice. He has been battling through a slew of injuries recently and his production has slowed down after starting the season on a heater. He hasn't recorded more than 53 receiving yards in the past five weeks after being over the 70-yard mark in each of the first four weeks of the season.

WR Davante Adams (Rams)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-LP

Injury: Oblique

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Adams will be listed as questionable but is expected to suit up against the Seahawks. He sustained an oblique injury while bursting off the line of scrimmage for a route in Week 10, but it won't keep him out. Adams has continued to produce in his 12th NFL season with 42 catches for 568 yards and nine touchdowns through nine games.

WR Ricky Pearsall (49ers)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-Full

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Pearsall is off the injury report after missing the past six games with a knee injury. He was in the top five among wide receivers in receiving yards through four weeks before sustaining a PCL sprain. Now that he's back in the lineup, he'll try to end the season on a high note.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Cardinals)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Appendicitis

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Harrison will miss Week 11 because of an appendectomy surgery. It's an unfortunate time for this ailment to pop up, as the Cardinals are fighting to get back into the playoff picture. Harrison is also enjoying the most productive stretch of his young career, hauling in 10 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns over the past two games. He could be back by Week 12 to try and continue that positive run of games.

RB J.K. Dobbins (Broncos)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Foot

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Dobbins will miss the Broncos' tilt game against the Chiefs due to a foot sprain he sustained in Week 10 because of a hip-drop tackle. The injury will reportedly end his regular season. He was enjoying a career year as he was on pace for 1,458 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Rookie RB RJ Harvey will shoulder the load in Dobbins' absence.

TE Sam LaPorta (Lions)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Back

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

LaPorta missed practice this week with a back injury and will now miss his first game of the 2025 season when the Lions face the Eagles in Week 11. He's having a solid year with 40 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns over nine games. He's an integral part of Detroit's offense, so his absence could cause an issue against a talented Philadelphia defense. LaPorta was placed on injured reserve and will miss a minimum of four games.

