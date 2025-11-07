National Football League
Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins Voices Frustration Over Hip-Drop Tackle After Injury
Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins Voices Frustration Over Hip-Drop Tackle After Injury

Updated Nov. 7, 2025 10:17 p.m. ET

The controversial hip-drop tackle is once again in the spotlight after Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins reportedly sustained a foot injury during his team's 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

The five-year NFL veteran took to social media Friday night to voice his frustration over the illegal move that caused him to sprain his foot — and he didn't mince words.

"Ban or at least call the m----- f----- hip drop tackle!" Dobbins wrote on X in all caps.

Dobbins was injured in the third quarter of Thursday's game when Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson brought him down after a 2-yard gain. Dobbins gingerly walked off the field with trainers and missed the next three drives before returning in the fourth quarter. He finished with 18 rushes for 77 yards and caught his only target for 7 yards.

The hip-drop tackle has been banned since March 2024 after data showed it was significantly more likely (20 to 25%) to cause injury compared to other tackles. Banning it was part of a series of rule changes intended to make the game safer. Still, it's rarely officiated on the field. Last season, only one penalty was called, and it was later overturned.

The chatter surrounding Dobbins' injury comes on the heels of Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu receiving a one-game suspension for repeated hip-drop tackles this season. The suspension was recently reduced by the NFL to a $100,000 fine.

There has also been widespread speculation that New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo's gruesome season-ending ankle injury was a result of a hip-drop tackle by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.

The severity of Dobbins' injury is unclear as he awaits a second opinion. His status will be worth watching with the Broncos next hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) on Nov. 16 (4:25 p.m. ET).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

National Football League
Denver Broncos
