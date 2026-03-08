WR Alec Pierce Will Reportedly Return to Colts, Agreeing to $116M Deal

Alec Pierce appeared set to be one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason. However, the standout wide receiver opted to remain in place just minutes into the start of the legal tampering period.

Pierce has agreed to a four-year, $116 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN reported Monday. The deal reportedly includes $84 million in guaranteed money.

With the contract, Pierce will be the ninth-highest-paid wide receiver in football on an average annual basis. The New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers were all reportedly in the mix for Pierce as well.

Pierce has led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. He had 47 receptions for 1,003 yards in 2025.

Pierce was the second-highest-ranked wide receiver on our top 100 free agents list, trailing only Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. He was also the eighth-ranked overall player on the list.

Here's what our Greg Auman had to say about Pierce in the free agency ranking.

"Pierce, 25, is arguably the NFL's best deep-threat receiver, leading the league in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons," Auman wrote. "He topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2025, and four touchdowns in the last three games helped his market a bit. The Colts have a handful of top free agents and won't be able to keep them all. Pierce is likely to command $20 million a year as an underrated player who could be utilized more — Ja'Marr Chase had 101 more targets in 2025 than Pierce did, but only 409 more yards than the Colts wide receiver."