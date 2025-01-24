National Football League NFL Conference Championship Predictions for FOX Super 6 by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jan. 24, 2025 4:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the NFL conference championship games with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on Conference Championship Weekend on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin, Khalil Shakir, Travis Kelce

McLaurin is the No. 1 option on the outside for the Commanders, and he already has 176 receiving yards this postseason. However, it's hard to go against Kelce in this spot, as he and Patrick Mahomes have proven time and time again that their connection gets stronger the deeper the Chiefs go into the postseason. Kelce only had eight receiving yards against Buffalo in the regular season. K.C. won't win if that doesn't change.

Prediction: Travis Kelce

2. Rank the QBs by who will have the MOST PASSING COMPLETIONS (highest to lowest):

Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels

Matthew Stafford attempted 44 passes against the Eagles in the divisional round, and Jordan Love attempted 33 against them in the wild-card game. Here's to believing Daniels will have to let it fly to give Washington a shot. I think something similar could be said for Allen, who will have to use both his arms and legs to knock off Kansas City.

Prediction: Daniels, Allen, Mahomes, Hurts

3. What will be the result of the AFC Conference Championship?

Bills win or lose by 1 point OR Chiefs win by 2 or more points?

I think this is the Bills' year to at least make it to the Super Bowl. Kansas City has played 18 total games this season, and really only lost one — to Buffalo in Week 11. Yes, I know that's such a cliché, surface argument to make, but the Chiefs have appeared vulnerable week after week, and they were outplayed by Houston in the divisional round, even though the scoreboard will tell you different. I think Josh Allen breaks through.

Prediction: Bills win or lose by 1 point

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Bills 27, Chiefs 24

4. Which team will score the MOST POINTS?

Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, Commanders

Will there be a lot of points scored this weekend? I think a moderate amount. The Commanders have been the hottest offense of the four left in the postseason, putting up 45 against the Lions just last week. But I think that streak comes to an end when they face this Eagles defense in Philly on Sunday. More on that below.

Prediction: Eagles, Bills, Chiefs, Commanders

5. Who will have the MOST PASSING YARDS in the second half of the NFC Championship? How many second-half passing yards will he have?

Jayden Daniels or Jalen Hurts

I think by the time the second half rolls around, the Eagles will be ahead, and the Commanders will be playing catch-up. Not sure if it will be a huge deficit, but they will be counting on Daniels to throw the ball and score points. Meanwhile, I think Hurts will be in hand-off mode.

Prediction: Jayden Daniels, 120 yards

6. What will be the result of the NFC Conference Championship?

Commanders win or lose by 5 points or fewer OR Eagles win by 6 points or more

I'm just going off feel and history in this one. The Commanders' story has been great, and no team is hotter right now. But is Washington really ready to beat this Philly juggernaut on the road with a chance to go to the Super Bowl on the line? I believe in Jayden Daniels as much as the next football fan, but at a certain point, he has to turn back into a rookie on some level, right? This weekend, in my eyes, is too tall of a task for Daniels & Co.

Prediction: Eagles win by 6 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Eagles 34, Commanders 24

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share