National Football League NFL Competition Committee adds Rams' Sean McVay, Bills' Sean McDermott Published Feb. 22, 2024 2:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott have been selected as the newest members of the NFL Competition Committee, the league announced Thursday.

The committee — which meets annually to review all competitive aspects of the game, such as playing rules, roster regulations, technology, game-day operations and player protection — will gather at the combine next week in Indianapolis.

Along with coaches, the committee's deliberate process also takes into consideration the input of experts, clubs, players, league committees, the NFL Player's Association and other sources.

At the annual meeting, the committee presents a report of its findings to all 32 team owners, who are able to vote on any proposed new rules or rule changes. In order for a new rule or revision to be adopted by the league, it must have 75 percent owner support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other members of the committee, as selected by commissioner Roger Goodell, include Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay (Chairman), Cincinnati Bengals executive VP Katie Blackburn, Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier, Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, New York Giants president, CEO and owner John Mara, and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share