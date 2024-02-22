National Football League
NFL Competition Committee adds Rams' Sean McVay, Bills' Sean McDermott
National Football League

NFL Competition Committee adds Rams' Sean McVay, Bills' Sean McDermott

Published Feb. 22, 2024 2:19 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott have been selected as the newest members of the NFL Competition Committee, the league announced Thursday. 

The committee — which meets annually to review all competitive aspects of the game, such as playing rules, roster regulations, technology, game-day operations and player protection — will gather at the combine next week in Indianapolis.  

Along with coaches, the committee's deliberate process also takes into consideration the input of experts, clubs, players, league committees, the NFL Player's Association and other sources. 

At the annual meeting, the committee presents a report of its findings to all 32 team owners, who are able to vote on any proposed new rules or rule changes. In order for a new rule or revision to be adopted by the league, it must have 75 percent owner support. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Other members of the committee, as selected by commissioner Roger Goodell, include Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay (Chairman), Cincinnati Bengals executive VP Katie Blackburn, Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier, Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, New York Giants president, CEO and owner John Mara, and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Justin Fields next team odds: Falcons new favorites to land Bears QB

Justin Fields next team odds: Falcons new favorites to land Bears QB

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes