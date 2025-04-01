NFL Christmas Day is here to stay with three games scheduled for 2025 season
Do you enjoy the NFL on Christmas Day? Would you like more NFL on Christmas Day? Well, you got it!
The NFL will roll out three Christmas Day games in the 2025 NFL season. Netflix will air the first two games, with Amazon airing the third one.
Last year, there were two games on Christmas day, with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens defeating the Houston Texans. These games came on a Wednesday and counted toward the ensuing weekend's slate of games (Week 17).
In both 2022 and 2023, there were three games on Dec. 25. As for who will play on Christmas Day next season, which is a Thursday, the NFL traditionally releases its schedule in May.
The 2025 NFL owners' meetings, which are taking place this week in Palm Beach, Florida, have produced a handful of new rule changes. Among them are the league adopting postseason overtime rules in the regular season, meaning that both teams get an offensive possession, as opposed to a touchdown on the opening possession of overtime ending the game, and expanded replay assist being enacted for plays where "clear and obvious video evidence is present."
As for rule changes that didn't go through, a ban on the Philadelphia Eagles' "tush push" was unsuccessful, as was a proposal for teams to be re-seeded in the postseason based on record, as opposed to divisional winners.
