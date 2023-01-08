National Football League NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL playoff field is set.

On Sunday evening, the NFL announced the dates, times and broadcast schedule for next week's games.

Here is how Super Wild Card Weekend will play out:

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (NFC)

4:35 p.m. ET

FOX

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC)

8:15 p.m. ET

NBC

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

No. 7 Miami Dolphins at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (AFC)

1:05 p.m. ET

CBS

No. 6 New York Giants at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings (NFC)

4:40 p.m. ET

FOX

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (AFC)

8:15 p.m. ET

NBC

MONDAY, JAN. 16

No. 5. Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC)

8:15 p.m. ET

ESPN/ABC

