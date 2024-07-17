National Football League NFL 2024-25 odds: Which rookie quarterback will throw for most passing yards? Published Jul. 17, 2024 10:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This year's NFL Draft marked the first time five quarterbacks were drafted in the top 10 in NFL history, as well as the first time since 1983 that six QBs were taken in the first round.

With that, like many other top-notch classes in the past, members of the 2024 QB class will often be compared to one another.

Odds suggest that Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix will most likely all start in Week 1, while Michael Penix Jr, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy are staring at starting their careers as backups.

On Monday, Caleb Williams and the Bears agreed to a 4-year, $39M rookie contract.

Williams will look to be very effective immediately, as Chicago has surrounded him with dynamic weapons. In addition to standout wide receiver D.J. Moore, the Bears brought in new weapons for Williams, including veteran WR Keenan Allen and No. 9 pick Rome Odunze .

Can Caleb Williams live up to expectations?

Let's take a look at the odds for most rookie passing yards via DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 17.

Most Regular Season Rookie Passing Yards:

Caleb Williams, Bears: +100 (bet $10 to win $20)

Jayden Daniels, Commanders: +250 (bet $10 to win $35)

J.J. McCarthy, Vikings: +500 (bet $10 to win $60)

Bo Nix, Broncos: +500 (bet $10 to win $60)

Drake Maye, Patriots: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Spencer Rattler, Saints: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Michael Penix Jr., Falcons: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Williams threw for over 10,000 yards in just 37 college games at USC and Oklahoma, and not surprisingly, is the favorite to have the most passing yards of any rookie QB.

Despite not being expected to start in Week 1, McCarthy still has the third-best odds to have the most passing yards of any rookie QB.

According to DraftKings, Sam Darnold is -350 to take the first snap in Week 1, while McCarthy is +260.

However, past history indicates that rookie QBs who do not start in Week 1 can still have very successful rookie seasons.

For instance, Baker Mayfield finished with 3,725 passing yards back in 2018, surpassing Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson for most touchdowns thrown in a rookie season with 27. He only played in 14 games.

If and when McCarthy gets his chance, he will have one of the best wideouts in football to throw to in Justin Jefferson.

Which rookie QB are you betting on to have the most success in Year 1?

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

