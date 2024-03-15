National Football League 2024-25 NFC South Division odds: Cousins, Falcons favored to win division Updated Mar. 15, 2024 10:37 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Atlanta Falcons are the early favorites to top the NFC South standings at the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Falcons are just ahead of Tampa Bay on the oddsboard, despite the Buccaneers having won the last three division crowns.

Let's take a look at the current oddsboard at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFC SOUTH DIVISION WINNER ODDS

Atlanta Falcons: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

New Orleans Saints: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Carolina Panthers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

odds as of 3/15/24

Now, let's take a look at the key points to know regarding each NFC South squad next season.

ATLANTA FALCONS

2023-24 division finish: 3rd (3-3)

Bottom line: Atlanta has a new, veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins, and turned the coaching reins over to Raheem Morris, two moves that apparently were enough to vault them to the top of the division oddsboard. The Falcons last won the division crown in 2016, but Cousins guided Minnesota to an NFC North title just a year ago, in 2022. Will his signing help catapult Atlanta to its first winning record since 2017?

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

2023-24 division finish: 1st (4-2)

Bottom line: The Bucs have won three division titles in a row — two with Tom Brady and last season with Baker Mayfield. They re-signed Mayfield after going 4-2 in the division and upsetting Philadelphia in the wild-card round. Tampa Bay also brought back star wide receiver Mike Evans on an extended deal. Things appear to be status quo for the Bucs. Can the Falcons end their recent reign?

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

2023-24 division finish: 2nd (4-2)

Bottom line: Derek Carr led New Orleans to a 9-8 record, including 4-2 in the division, but didn't give the Saints the jolt they needed to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. They ended the season with back-to-back wins over the Bucs and Falcons. Can they carry the momentum into next season?

CAROLINA PANTHERS

2023-24 division finish: 4th (1-5)

Bottom line: One positive in Carolina is that it has its quarterback. Well, most likely. No. 1 pick Bryce Young struggled last season, but it's yet to become evident if that was a result of his supporting cast or of his play. The Panthers have a new coach and will look to develop Young into the talent most saw coming into the NFL just a year ago.

