New York Giants to make play for Mitchell Trubisky?

Bouncing back from their disaster of a 2021 season won't be easy for the New York Giants.

New general manager Joe Schoen took over a bad situation from Dave Gettleman. Not only are the Giants coming off a 4-13 season, but they also have no cap space, and are still $7 million in the hole even after cutting tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Devontae Booker.

With financial limitations in play, how can they improve their roster? More specifically, how do they address their situation at quarterback?

Daniel Jones is heading toward his fourth season as the Giants' QB, and the results for the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft have been underwhelming so far.

In 38 games across three seasons (37 starts), Jones has passed for 8,398 yards, 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. His passer rating is just 84.3. Perhaps most telling, he has not really shown any improvement, with his passing yardage and touchdowns declining each season since his 3,027-yard, 24-TD rookie season.

But with limited resources, the Giants might have to get creative if they want to find someone to challenge Jones.

Enter Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Chicago Bears, and after four up-and-down seasons, he spent last season in Buffalo backing up Josh Allen.

Now, he's a free agent, and according to ESPN, the Giants are planning to make a run at him to give Jones some competition.

Schoen and new Giants head coach Brian Daboll both came over from Buffalo, so they're familiar with Trubisky. And the QB has been open about his respect for Daboll.

"I think of Coach Daboll right away because of my connection with him in Buffalo. I'm excited to see what he does in New York, really," Trubisky said on the Adam Schefter podcast. "I don't know where I'm going to go, but I know whatever he does there, he's going to do a great job with that offense. He's a great leader of men. He's just real and authentic with all the guys, and I think that is why so many people respected him in our building. So I'm excited to see what he's going to do.

"And then, of course, New York, you think of the city. I haven't been to New York that many times, but you think of big New York City and the Giants. So I know Coach Daboll will do a great job, and I'm excited to see that offense."

Ultimately, Trubisky might be too expensive for the Giants, as QB-hungry teams scramble in the wake of this week's action that included Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay, Russell Wilson being shipped to Denver and Carson Wentz being traded to Washington.

Aside from money, teams like the Saints, Steelers and Seahawks might be able to offer Trubisky a better chance to start with less competition.

According to ESPN, if Trubisky were to sign with the Giants, he would likely start on even footing with Jones, or even behind the incumbent.

