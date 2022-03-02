National Football League
New York Giants release Kyle Rudolph, Devontae Booker New York Giants release Kyle Rudolph, Devontae Booker
National Football League

New York Giants release Kyle Rudolph, Devontae Booker

1 hour ago

The New York Giants have released a pair of skill players — Kyle Rudolph and Devontae Booker.

The team created a few million dollars in cap space by parting ways with the two-time Pro Bowl tight end, and veteran running back. 

"The reality of the situation is we have to get under the [salary] cap," general manager Joe Schoen said from the NFL Combine Wednesday. "We're over the cap right now. It's the contingency plans. Literally we have A, B, C, D, E and you gotta wait for the first shoe to fall before you make the next decision, so it's a great time to be here. I'm excited to be at the combine, [and] looking forward to accomplishing a lot this week."

Booker made four starts during Saquon Barkley's absence, and played in all 16 games. He matched Barkley's team lead in rushing yards with 593, despite tallying 17 less carries than Barkley. He was also third on the squad with 40 receptions and scored three total TDs (two rushing, one receiving). The 29-year-old has also played with Denver and Las Vegas.

Rudolph joined the Giants last march following 10 stellar seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as one of their primary pass-catchers. He too played in all 16 games last season – making 13 starts – and caught 26 passes for 257 yards and one TD.

Rudolph also had the team's longest catch of the season, a 60-yarder against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

For Schoen, he's confident in his blueprint for the team as it looks towards the future. 

"We've got a detailed plan when we come here and over the next 24 hours, we'll start moving based on conversations," he stated.

"[The big question is] how do you get under the cap and still stay competitive this year? Again, we want to see progress next year, we also want to be a competitive team, but you have to keep the future in mind, so you have the draft capital, you have the cap situation you're in. It is what it is, but you've got to figure it out how we'll be active in free agency."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL odds: Quarterback Matt Ryan's next team, from Falcons to Steelers
National Football League

NFL odds: Quarterback Matt Ryan's next team, from Falcons to Steelers

14 mins ago
NFL odds: Why the Dallas Cowboys are your best futures bet, and more
National Football League

NFL odds: Why the Dallas Cowboys are your best futures bet, and more

5 hours ago
Pro Football 101: Forrest Gregg ranks No. 48 on all-time list
National Football League

Pro Football 101: Forrest Gregg ranks No. 48 on all-time list

9 hours ago
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly will have surgery on shoulder
San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly will have surgery on shoulder

19 hours ago
Giants will listen to offers for anyone, even Saquon Barkley
National Football League

Giants will listen to offers for anyone, even Saquon Barkley

20 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes