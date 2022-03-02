National Football League New York Giants release Kyle Rudolph, Devontae Booker 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Giants have released a pair of skill players — Kyle Rudolph and Devontae Booker.

The team created a few million dollars in cap space by parting ways with the two-time Pro Bowl tight end, and veteran running back.

"The reality of the situation is we have to get under the [salary] cap," general manager Joe Schoen said from the NFL Combine Wednesday. "We're over the cap right now. It's the contingency plans. Literally we have A, B, C, D, E and you gotta wait for the first shoe to fall before you make the next decision, so it's a great time to be here. I'm excited to be at the combine, [and] looking forward to accomplishing a lot this week."

Booker made four starts during Saquon Barkley's absence, and played in all 16 games. He matched Barkley's team lead in rushing yards with 593, despite tallying 17 less carries than Barkley. He was also third on the squad with 40 receptions and scored three total TDs (two rushing, one receiving). The 29-year-old has also played with Denver and Las Vegas.

Rudolph joined the Giants last march following 10 stellar seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as one of their primary pass-catchers. He too played in all 16 games last season – making 13 starts – and caught 26 passes for 257 yards and one TD.

Rudolph also had the team's longest catch of the season, a 60-yarder against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

For Schoen, he's confident in his blueprint for the team as it looks towards the future.

"We've got a detailed plan when we come here and over the next 24 hours, we'll start moving based on conversations," he stated.

"[The big question is] how do you get under the cap and still stay competitive this year? Again, we want to see progress next year, we also want to be a competitive team, but you have to keep the future in mind, so you have the draft capital, you have the cap situation you're in. It is what it is, but you've got to figure it out how we'll be active in free agency."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.