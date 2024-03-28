National Football League New England Patriots show interest in UNC's Drake Maye at Pro Day Published Mar. 28, 2024 8:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New England Patriots are on the hunt for their next franchise quarterback, and Drake Maye might be just what they are looking for after North Carolina's Pro Day on Thursday.

Maye is projected to be a first-round pick in next month's NFL Draft, and the Pats currently have the No. 3 pick — a spot that could likely land them the 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback.

According to Bleacher Report, Maye wowed scouts during his showing at the pro day, which featured all UNC draft-eligible players. The 21-year-old hit a series of downfield throws to show off his accuracy and arm strength — including a 65-yard completion.

New England reportedly sent the A-Team to Chapel Hill to evaluate Maye on Thursday – including head coach Jerod Mayo, director of scouting Eliot Wolf, personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith, director of player personnel Matt Groh, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, senior offensive assistant Ben McAdoo and QB coach T.C. McCartney.

The redshirt sophomore spoke with Mayo and Van Pelt prior to his workout and told the media afterward that he felt great about the meeting.

"It's just been awesome … for such a historic program and team in history out there in New England … To just get a chance to get to know them, get to know what they're all about, and kind of their champion mindset and getting back to the glory days has been cool."

The Patriots are not the only team looking to score a new, young quarterback in this year's draft. With USC's Caleb Williams projected to be taken No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears, the No. 2 pick will go to the Washington Commanders.

Maye met with newly-hired head coach Dan Quinn and was also pleased with how things went with him.

"[I'm] excited to see what's in store. I think they've got a great thing going up there. Pretty close to home, and the Commanders are another historic ball club."

In addition to the journey to Chapel Hill, New England personnel also attended the pro days of LSU's Jayden Daniels and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Maye finished the season with 3,608 passing and 449 rushing yards, 24 passing and nine rushing touchdowns and nine interceptions. Overall, Maye played in 26 games with the Tar Heels and finished his career with a 64.9 completion percentage, 7,929 total yards, 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The NFL Draft will be held April 25-27.

