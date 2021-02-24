National Football League Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh joins Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay' 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There was some serious bling in "Club Shay Shay" this week.

Free-agent defensive end Ndamukong Suh, coming off his first Super Bowl title, joined NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe in the latest edition of the podcast.

The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro sat down with Sharpe to discuss his favorite player in the league to cause problems for, his NBA comp and his misunderstood, aggressive nature.

Suh has spent the bulk of his career in the NFC, playing for the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams prior to joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

As such, he has had a few encounters with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and not all of them have been cordial. This past season, Suh registered six regular-season sacks, and one of those came against Rodgers in the Bucs' 38-10 victory; apparently, that one was extra special, as Suh loves getting after the Packers' QB.

Clearly, their relationship on the field runs deep.

Although Rodgers is a top choice, Suh doesn't play favorites when it comes to whom he plays hard against. He's known for his aggressive nature, but he wants people to know that he isn't out to hurt anyone.

"I tell quarterbacks that I'm not necessarily friends with, but I'm cordial with, 'Maybe just do me a favor, and go down to the ground when I'm near you. I have no desire to hurt you. I just want to do my job.'"

Speaking of Suh's style of play, when asked if there is a basketball player whose play reminds Suh of himself, he named one of the greatest power forwards: Charles Barkley.

Just like Barkley, Suh is recognized as a top player at his position in the NFL. As an unrestricted free agent this season, he might find himself facing off against his favorite quarterback yet again — or sacking some fresh faces in the fall.

Watch the latest episode of "Club Shay Shay" with Ndamukong Suh below!

