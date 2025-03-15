National Football League Myles Garrett:' I do have an idea' who Browns' 2025 starting QB is Published Mar. 15, 2025 1:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett recently signed an extension with the Cleveland Browns that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $40 million per season.

Furthermore, it appears that Garrett is now privy to Cleveland's quarterback plans.

"After conversations, I do have an idea," Garrett said about whether he knows who the Browns' quarterback will be next season. "I like it [the idea] enough to be here smiling in front of you, because I think we have a good chance of that happening and making the most out of it."

"You know I can't do that," Garrett said when asked if he could say who the player is.

So, who is the Browns' signal-caller going to be?

Cleveland recently traded quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Kenny Pickett, a 2022 first-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns also had an in-person meeting with veteran Russell Wilson on Thursday. Granted, Wilson also later met with the New York Giants.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was benched for rookie Michael Penix Jr. after 14 games last season, could be attainable in a trade if he isn't eventually released this offseason. Jameis Winston, who made seven starts for the Browns last season, is a free agent. Pickett is the only healthy quarterback on Cleveland's roster.

Of course, the Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could ultimately lead to their quarterback solution (e.g. Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders). Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles after seven games in 2024 and then ruptured it again during recovery, which will likely keep him off the field for the entire 2025 season.

Garrett, a four-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, totaled 14 sacks, an NFL-high 22 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 47 combined tackles last season. He was second among edge defenders in overall grade (92.3) and pass rush grade (92.8) and 11th in run defense grade (78.4), according to PFF. Garrett has totaled double-digit sacks in each of the past seven seasons.

The Browns went 3-14 last season, tied with the Tennessee Titans and Giants for the worst record in the sport.

