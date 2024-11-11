National Football League
Most NFL Playoff Wins: List of teams with the best all-time records
National Football League

Published Nov. 11, 2024 1:52 p.m. ET

Playoff success is the ultimate measure of a team's greatness in the NFL. Every year, the league's top teams battle through the postseason for a chance at glory. Keep reading for a complete list of teams who have the most total wins in the NFL playoffs, both by winning percentage and number of games. 

Most playoff wins in the NFL (by number of games)

Most playoff wins in the NFL (by winning percentage)

  • No. 1: New England Patriots (.627)
  • No. 2: San Francisco 49ers (.613)
  • No. 3: Green Bay Packers (.587)
  • No. 4: Baltimore Ravens (.567)
  • No. 5: Pittsburgh Steelers (.563)
  • No. 6: Las Vegas Raiders (.556)
  • No. 7: Denver Broncos (.548)
  • No. 8: Dallas Cowboys (.537)
  • No. 9: Washington Commanders (.535)
  • No. 10: Kansas City Chiefs (.533)

Which team has the most playoff wins in NFL history?

The San Francisco 49ers hold the record for the most playoff wins in NFL history, with 38 wins. However, the team with the highest winning percentage would be the New England Patriots, with a percentage of .627. 

