Monday Night Football top plays: Wilson, Seahawks lead Heinicke, WFT early
Monday Night Football top plays: Wilson, Seahawks lead Heinicke, WFT early

20 mins ago

Rounding out Week 12 NFL action, the Seattle Seahawks hit the road to take on the Washington Football Team for Monday Night Football.

This is the first time these two teams have met since Week 15 of 2020, which Seattle won 20-15.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are looking to get back on track after dropping their past three games, while WFT has won two straight under Taylor Heinicke and are just two losses back of first place in the NFC East. 

Here are the top plays from Monday night’s game.

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

FIRST QUARTER

WFT was first on the board with an early Joey Slye field goal, but their lead was short-lived. 

Seattle got things going on this 55-yard catch and run from star wideout Tyler Lockett.

Then, Wilson found tight end Gerald Everett to cap off the 6-play, 75-yard drive with a Seahawks TD as the opening frame came to a close.

