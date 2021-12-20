National Football League Monday Night Football Top Plays: Vikings-Bears, Raiders-Browns 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 15 action continued as the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears, 17-9, on Monday Night Football.

The Vikings were able to secure the win with Kirk Cousins putting up just 87 passing yards — the fewest in a single game in his career — while the Bears finished with six possessions in Minnesota territory and just three points to show for it.

Earlier Monday, a thriller unfolded between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns, as Derek Carr & Co. outlasted the Browns, 16-14, with a last-second field goal to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Baker Mayfield was inactive for the matchup after he was unable to test negative for COVID-19 on Monday. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the game was moved due to an influx of positive tests in the Browns organization. Backup quarterback Case Keenum also didn't clear protocols, so third-string QB Nick Mullens was at the helm for Cleveland. What's more, the Browns were without head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Here are the top plays from Monday's games.

Minnesota Vikings 17, Chicago Bears 9

FIRST QUARTER

The Vikings opened the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown catch by none other than Justin Jefferson.

Cousins and Jefferson have now connected on six passing TDs with 10-plus air yards this season, tied with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase for the most in the league.

On the Bears' ensuing drive, the Vikings' defense forced an early Justin Fields turnover at midfield.

Then, Bears defensive back Deon Bush drew an — arguably questionable — unnecessary roughness call on Minnesota's following drive on a deep pass up the middle from Cousins to tight end Tyler Conklin.

Head coach Matt Nagy unleashed his frustrations about the call on the Bears' sideline, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty two plays later as the first frame came to a close.

SECOND QUARTER

Bears linebacker Robert Quinn came up with a huge third-down sack on Cousins before the Vikings extended their lead to 10-0 with a quick field goal early in the second.

On Chicago's following drive, David Montgomery fumbled the ball in the red zone. Minnesota took over at its own 12-yard line before going three-and-out.

Meanwhile, on the ensuing punt …

The Bears avoided the shutout ahead of the break with a field goal to make it a one-score game at 10-3.

Then, Cousins' pass intended for Jefferson was intercepted by Bush and returned 26 yards into Vikings' territory. The Bears weren't able to make something out of the turnover, however, as Minnesota blocked their field goal attempt just before the break.

THIRD QUARTER

Minnesota jumped out to a 17-3 lead when Cousins hit rookie receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on a short TD.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Bears continued to struggle, losing their third fumble of the night when Damiere Byrd muffed the punt.

Chicago caught a break when Minnesota went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, but the Bears weren't able to pull something together.

The Bears did manage to get back into the endzone as time expired, with TE Jesper Horsted catching a 19-yard pass from Fields. Chicago didn't kick the PAT, though, making the final score 17-9.

Las Vegas Raiders 16, Cleveland Browns 14

FIRST QUARTER

The Raiders were the first to strike when Carr connected with Bryan Edwards in the end zone toward the end of the first.

SECOND QUARTER

The Raiders extended their lead to 10-0 after a short field goal ahead of the break. Carr notched 4,000 passing yards for his fourth consecutive season, as the Raiders led the Browns through the air and on the ground.

On the other side, Cleveland struggled to get anything going, missing a field goal and ending the first half with 84 yards of offense compared to Las Vegas' 178.

This is the first time the Browns have been shut out in the first half since Dec. 2, 2018 vs. the Houston Texans.

THIRD QUARTER

The Raiders spiced things up in the second half with a fake punt on fourth-and-one to snag the first down.

But misfortune struck later on that drive when Carr fumbled the ball on a strip-sack at midfield — courtesy of Myles Garrett — and was shaken up on the play.

The turnover led to a Browns touchdown. After tight end David Njoku came up just short on a toss from Mullens, Nick Chubb punched it in on the next play to cut the Browns' deficit to three to close out the third.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Raiders added another field goal early in the final quarter to extend their lead to 13-7.

For the first time in Monday's contest, the Browns took the lead after Mullens hit third-string tight end Harrison Bryant right on the goal line for a touchdown with just under four minutes to go.

And Mayfield and Browns star receiver Jarvis Landry — who are just two of the 18 players, including eight starters, out for Cleveland in Monday's game — couldn't hold back their excitement on social media.

Then, with momentum on their side, the Browns came up with a huge play on defense, picking off Carr as the Raiders attempted to charge downfield.

The Browns went three-and-out after the interception, but the turnover helped shave a minute off the clock.

It wasn't enough, however, as the Raiders kept their season alive with a last-second field goal, 16-14.

Carr has now led 28 game-winning drives since his 2014 debut, which is tied for the most by any QB during that span.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.