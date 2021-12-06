National Football League Monday Night Football top plays: Patriots defeat Bills in windy AFC East clash 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Rounding out Week 13 NFL action, the New England Patriots topped the Buffalo Bills, 14-10, in wildly windy conditions in Buffalo on Monday Night Football.

It was the seventh straight victory for the Patriots, who took over sole possession of the AFC's best record at 9-4. The Bills fell to 7-5.

The Patriots are now 6-0 in road games this season and 21-10 in Monday games under Bill Belichick. Buffalo's nine-game divisional win streak came to an end.

Here are the top plays from Monday night’s game.

New England Patriots 14, Buffalo Bills 10

FIRST HALF

Things started off with a bang on Monday, as the wind flew footballs out of play multiple times.

After a costly turnover midway through the first, New England was first on the board after Damien Harris broke off on this monster run. His 64-yard TD is the longest rushing touchdown by a Patriots player since Hall of Famer Curtis Martin had a 70-yarder in Week 4 of the 1997 season against the Chicago Bears.

Due to the windy conditions, the Patriots opted to go for the two-point conversion and took an 8-0 lead.

The Bills weren't far behind, as Josh Allen hit Gabriel Davis for six to get the scoring started for Buffalo.

New England had some more tricks up its sleeve on the ensuing drive, like this catch from Jonnu Smith!

Smith's all-out effort led to a field goal for the Patriots, and New England took an 11-7 lead.

In the first half, Allen went 6-for-10 for just 46 yards, while Jones was "perfect."

What's more, New England's 149 first-half rushing yards more than quadrupled Buffalo's ground game (33).

And while the action might have been a bit dull due to the weather, at least there were some entertaining stories told.

SECOND HALF

The Bills came out in the second half by charging downfield with lots of help from their QB1.

Allen's efforts drew a — arguably questionable — personal foul on the play, pushing Buffalo into field-goal territory with ease. And just like that, it was a one-point game, 11-10, headed into the final frame.

The Patriots were the first to strike in the fourth, adding another field goal to extend their lead to 14-10.

Buffalo attempted to close the gap midway through the quarter after a big gain from Allen — the biggest play of the night for the Bills' offense — put them in enemy territory.

But the wind got the best of Tyler Bass, who missed the shortest field goal of his career from 33 yards out.

The Bills did their best to stage a comeback, but not even the fancy footwork of Stefon Diggs was enough to secure the win as the Pats went with an all-out blitz to get a fourth-down stop.

Somehow, the Patriots came away with the win despite attempting only three passes!

