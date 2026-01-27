New Steelers Coach Mike McCarthy Wants Aaron Rodgers Back in Pittsburgh

Mike McCarthy is wasting no time in trying to lure Aaron Rodgers back to the Pittsburgh Steelers for another season.

The new Pittsburgh Steelers head coach not only made his pitch for Rodgers to return for the 2026 season, but McCarthy also revealed that he's been in contact with the quarterback, he shared at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

"Definitely. I don't see why you wouldn't," McCarthy told reporters. "I have spoken to Aaron, and so that's really where we are there. I was able to sit back and watch the games. I watched most of the Pittsburgh games on TV, and I thought he was a great asset for the team."

Rodgers, 42, hasn't said yet if he'll play again in 2026. Shortly after he signed with the Steelers this past offseason, he indicated that the 2025 season would be his last. But he said following the Steelers' playoff loss to the Houston Texans that he was "not going to make any emotional decisions" regarding his future in that moment.

"I'm disappointed," he said. "Obviously, it was such a fun year. A lot of adversity but a lot of fun."

Of course, McCarthy coached Rodgers when he was the head coach of the Packers, working alongside the quarterback for 13 seasons. The duo won a Super Bowl together during that time, with Rodgers emerging as one of the game's top quarterbacks and winning multiple MVP awards.

While McCarthy has made it clear he'd like Rodgers to return as the Steelers' quarterback, he said he'll also give him the space he needs to make a decision.

"I think when players are up that stage of their career, they need to step away and decompress," McCarthy said. "I think that's very important.

"The game is so emotional, what these men commit to, and what they put into it. I think that time away is important."

Rodgers had a respectable season with the Steelers in 2025 following a disappointing two-year stint with the New York Jets. He completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go with a 94.8 passer rating, helping Pittsburgh go 10-7 and win the AFC North.

Even if Rodgers returns, though, questions still remain at quarterback for the Steelers. They don't have a clear longterm solution at the position, with veteran backup Mason Rudolph and sixth-round rookie Will Howard being the only other quarterbacks on their roster.

However, McCarthy seemed bullish about the options the Steelers have in their quarterback room.

"I'm really excited about Will Howard," he said. "I think he's someone that I thought really came on there at Ohio State. I'm anxious to work with him.

"It'd be great to have Aaron back, but with Will and Mason, I'm really, I'm really, really excited to get started with those guys."