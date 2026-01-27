Super Bowl LX Buzz: Patriots QB Drake Maye Downplays Injury Talk

The biggest game of the NFL season is nearly here, but we still have nearly two weeks of practices and injury reports to get to before the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots meet in Super Bowl LX.

Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye downplay injury talk surrounding QB

In the hours after the Patriots' AFC Championship Game victory, there was speculation on social media that Drake Maye suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder in the final moments of their win over the Denver Broncos.

Maye told WEEI that it's "too early to say" if he'll be limited in practice over the next two weeks, but he isn't concerned about his throwing shoulder.

"I’m feeling good. I got in some extra rest. I don’t think it’s from the game. I think it’s just the buildup of throwing, including training camp, 30 weeks straight of throwing and four days a week. It can add up," Maye said. "But I got some extra rest, and I’m feeling good and ready to go for the Super Bowl."

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, denied the notion that his quarterback suffered an injury on Sunday.

"No, I wouldn't say that anybody hurt anything," Vrabel told reporters.

Maye had some struggles throwing the ball in Sunday's game, completing 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards as it snowed in the second half. It appeared he might have gotten banged up when he awkwardly ran for a first down and was tackled by Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga in the third quarter. Maye was able to complete a 31-yard pass down the field to Mack Hollins a couple of plays later, though.