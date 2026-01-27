Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid on Offseason: 'I'm Going to Fix the Problem'

The 2025 NFL season was a disaster by Kansas City Chiefs standards, but head coach Andy Reid is determined to do something about it.

"I'm fired up to get into this offseason and get going. We didn't do very well this past year and that hasn't been our M.O. there. I'm going to fix the problem, the problems that we had in all phases. This isn't just an offense, all phases," Reid said on Monday, according to NFL.com.

"There will be some guys that move on, there will be people that come in — players and a couple of quality control guys left and a couple of other guys left, and we will cover all of that down the road here. Change can be good sometimes for you, and so that's what I'm fired up about."

For starters, coming off a 6-11 season that saw the Chiefs miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy parted ways with the franchise and former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returned to Kansas City in the same role. On the player front, tight end Travis Kelce, running backs Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, wide receiver Hollywood Brown, defensive backs Bryan Cook and Jaylen Watson, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and linebacker Leo Chenal, among others, are scheduled to be free agents.

Reid just wrapped up his 13th season as Kansas City's head coach, with the Chiefs a combined 149-64 in the regular season and 18-8 in the postseason over that span (2013-25). They've won three Super Bowls under Reid (2019, 2022 and 2023) and appeared in five Super Bowls altogether (2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024).

Last season, the Chiefs finished 21st in the NFL in points (21.3 per game) and 20th in total yards (320.6 per game). Quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a career-low in passer rating (89.6) and completion percentage (62.7%) since becoming Kansas City's full-time quarterback in 2018. To boot, the superstar suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 15. Granted, Mahomes is optimistic about returning for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

Kelce, a four-time All-Pro, totaled 76 receptions — a career low since 2015 — for 851 yards and five touchdowns. Still, Kelce was one of four Kansas City players selected to compete in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, center Creed Humphrey, guard Trey Smith and defensive lineman Chris Jones being the other three.

On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs were among the best collective defenses in the sport, finishing sixth in opponent points (19.3 per game) and 10th in total yards surrendered (301.5 per game).

As for individual standouts, Jones had a team-high seven sacks; linebacker Nick Bolton had 154 combined tackles, one sack and one forced fumble; fellow linebacker Drue Tranquill totaled 103 combined tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble; defensive back Chamarri Conner totaled 117 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and two sacks.

Regarding offseason prospects, the Chiefs are over the cap and have the most payroll commitments in the NFL but have the No. 9, 40 and 74 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, among other selections.